A rare Red Sox-Blue Jays trade to make Trevor Story a distant memory
By Curt Bishop
The Toronto Blue Jays have performed well below expectations. As the month of June approaches, the Jays own a record of 26-29 and sit in last place in the AL East.
While they're only 4.5 games back in the Wild Card race, they are 11.5 games out of first place in the division. If things continue to get worse, we could see them sell off some pieces at the trade deadline.
Trades within a division are exceptionally rare, but the Boston Red Sox are a team without a shortstop with Trevor Story on the shelf. Perhaps the Red Sox could come calling for Bo Bichette. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed Boston as a potential fit for Bichette if the Blue Jays sell.
Red Sox-Blue Jays potential Bichette swap
Because trades within the same division are so rare, this is unlikely. But if it were to happen, Boston would have to give up some top prospects.
Bichette would be a solid replacement for Story and could give the Red Sox the offensive boost they need in order to contend in the American League. They currently are under .500 by a game but are only 3.5 games out of the third and final Wild Card spot.
Yorke is struggling a bit in the minor leagues, as he owns a .248 batting average with four home runs and 26 RBI. But he is listed as Boston's No. 6 prospect. He is expected to be ready at some point in 2024, and the Blue Jays could get a good look at him down the stretch if they are out of contention. He does bring power from the right side and is a solid average hitter.
Mata has already tasted the Major Leagues. He possesses a fastball than sits in the mid-90s and can even touch triple digits with his two-seamer and four-seamer. He also has a slider that sits in the mid-80s and has some sweeping action to it.
He's currently on a rehab assignment after suffering a hamstring injury in March, but when he returns, he could be a valuable trade piece and somebody that could slot right into Toronto's bullpen if this trade comes to fruition.
MLB Pipeline currently views him as a bullpen piece, though he was once thought of as an option for the middle of the Red Sox rotation. Perhaps a fresh start in Toronto could help him work out the kinks and reach his potential.