Rashan Gary lands new contract to stay with Packers: Grading the deal
The Packers have made Rashan Gary theirs for the foreseeable future.
By Josh Wilson
On Sunday, in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers defensive edge rusher/linebacker Rashan Gary was certainly not one of the players to blame for the outcome. Gary had secured three tackles, including one for a loss. It was his third straight three-plus tackle game.
That would be all the Packers front office needed to see to learn that Gary still had the burst and athleticism needed to perform his role at a high level following an ACL surgery, one he just returned from in August. They signed him to a contract extension the following morning.
It's certainly deserved on the player's end. Gary ranks top 15 overall in defensive grade among edge rushers and top-10 in pass rushing per Pro Football Focus.
Set to enter unrestricted free agency after this year, Gary was a flight risk if the Packers didn't get ink to paper, so Monday morning ahead of the trade deadline, the Packers got a deal done.
Packers sign Rashan Gary to a four-year contract extension
Gary himself announced the deal, a four-year, $107 million contract worth $27.65 million per year.
The deal makes Gary the fourth-highest-paid defender in the NFL currently, ahead of Joey Bosa and Myles Garrett. Outwardly it might look like an overpay for the Packers, but with player salaries sure to inflate over the coming years, by the time Gary's contract is expiring, it likely will be more like 10th-to-15th highest.
The Packers secure a key part of their defensive personnel for years to come, relieving pressure on the front office to backfill his role come free agency. That opens up their decision-making to fix more pressing matters of the team, mainly the offense.
Jordan Love clearly doesn't quite have the personnel he needs to succeed right now. The front office should also take a long hard look at the coaching structure and decide whether or not Matt LaFleur and his staff are right for this next era of Packers football.
That's all beside the point here, though. Let's grade the contract for what it is.
Ultimately, the Packers may have overpaid just a slight bit, but not nearly enough to knock this down a whole letter grade. Drafting well and keeping that developed talent in-house should be viewed as a win.
Grade: A-