Rashee Rice has even more to worry about besides looming criminal trial

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has more to be worried about than his looming criminal trial for his involvement in a multi-car collision, where he is facing up to eight felony charges.
By Lior Lampert
Days after turning himself into police custody and posting a $40,000 bond for his involvement in a multi-car crash in Dallas, Texas, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice will be present virtually for the first phase of the team's offseason conditioning program, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
However, the situation is far from resolved, with Rice facing up to eight felony charges in connection to his reckless driving case. Recent reporting is only a testament to that and a prime example that the 2023 second-round pick has more to worry about beyond his looming criminal trial, including his finances.
Rice and Theodore Knox, who was driving a Chevrolet Corvette leased under the former's name in the collision that left four people injured, are being sued by two individuals involved in the accident for $1 million, per Olivia Johnson of FOX4.
Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice facing a hefty lawsuit
Johnson obtained the information from a lawsuit filed in Dallas County. She cites that the plaintiffs, Irina Gromova and Edvard Petrovskiy, are seeking financial compensation for damages, claiming "trauma to the brain, lacerations to the face requiring stitches, multiple contusions about the body, disfigurement, internal bleeding, and other internal and external injuries that may only be fully revealed over the course of medical treatment."
While Gromova and Petrovskiy are seeking a trial by jury, no other victims involved in the wreck have released any official announcement or lawsuit thus far.
The two vehicles leased under Rice's name and in question reportedly reached speeds of 119 and 116 miles per hour, respectively, leading up to the accident before allegedly fleeing the scene.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told the media on Monday that he and the team will let the "law enforcement part" unfold before making any decisions about punishment as we await more details amid the fluid nature of the ongoing matter.