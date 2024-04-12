Rashee Rice got another player in trouble with multi-car crash in Dallas
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice wasn't the only football player who got in trouble for a multi-car crash in Dallas.
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been charged in a multi-vehicle car accident in the Dallas area. Rice is facing eight counts -- aggravated assault, collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury -- in an accident involving a Lamborghini that he drove. The accident also included a Corvette, as well as other luxury vehicles.
It should be noted that Rice, while the biggest name involved in said case, was not the only football player behind the wheel. SMU cornerback Theodore Knox was in the accident as well, and has been charged alongside Rice. Knox was driving the Corvette and will face the same eight counts as Rice.
Rashee Rice got more than just himself in trouble for Dallas car accident
Rice has since taken full responsibility for the crash, and he said in a statement posted on social media.
"Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday's accident," Rice said. "I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident."
While it remains unclear what punishment Rice will face, Knox's penalty has already been dealt by SMU athletics. Knox has been suspended by the football team at least until the case is resolved. The Chiefs could very well follow suit if Rice is found guilty.
Dallas police maintain that Rice and Knox fled the scene after the accident, which is an awful look for both players.
"The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information," police said.
Rice was a second-round pick just last season, and emerged as Patrick Mahomes No 1 threat on the outside. Entering this offseason, Rice was expected to be WR1 for the Chiefs in 2024-25. Unfortunately, his off-field issues could get in the way of that goal.