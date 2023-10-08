Rashod Bateman avoids media after miserable afternoon, dropped passes
Baltimore Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman appeared dejected after Sunday's loss to the Steelers.
By Kristen Wong
Baltimore Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman had a forgettable game on Sunday after falling to the Steelers.
Bateman recorded at least two key drops in the 17-10 loss, one on a third down and one in the end zone. Both were easily catchable passes, and the Ravens wide receiver was visibly upset with himself after both drops.
The 2021 first-rounder was apparently so disgruntled that he declined to talk to the media after the game; he also deactivated his Twitter account.
Bateman finished with just one catch on three targets for eight yards.
Ravens WR Rashod Bateman leaves Steelers' game in a mood
Bateman missed most of the 2022 season due to a season-ending Lisfranc injury, and he started training camp on the PUP list. The 23-year-old made his return to practice in early August and was touted to make an immediate impact in Todd Monken's passing offense.
On Sunday, it was 2022 rookie Zay Flowers who had the more productive afternoon, hauling in five catches on 11 targets for 73 yards.
Had Bateman caught his end zone drop, the final Ravens-Steelers score may have been different, and he could have helped his team increase momentum during a pivotal time. Pittsburgh dominated Baltimore in the second half and appeared -- for once in Matt Canada's 2023 campaign -- to be the better-coached team. They limited their sloppy mistakes, converted on key plays, and their defense came up big (Joey Porter Jr. intercepted a fourth-quarter pass on the goal line).
In truth, no one from the Ravens' pass-catching corps was perfect on Sunday. Bateman, Flowers, and Mark Andrews all struggled to hold onto the ball, which was no fault of Lamar Jackson's.
The Steelers' offense ended up scoring 14 unanswered points in the fourth to complete the comeback victory, and the Ravens got sent home with their heads hung low.