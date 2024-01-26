Ravens call in the cavalry to take down Chiefs in AFC Championship Game
The Baltimore Ravens are welcoming back a key player ahead of this weekend's AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
By Lior Lampert
Reinforcements are on the way for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens ahead of this weekend’s AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Ravens have activated All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews from injured reserve. He will play in Sunday’s battle for AFC supremacy and a trip to the Super Bowl.
Andrews suffered what appeared to be a season-ending ankle injury in Baltimore’s Week 11 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Against all odds, the elite seam-stretcher will make his highly-anticipated return to action — and the timing couldn’t be much better.
Lamar Jackson giddy over Mark Andrews return from IR
Jackson, who once referred to Andrews as the peanut butter to his jelly, has been unable to contain his excitement about the star tight end’s return to the field:
“It means I have another security blanket,” the MVP frontrunner stated while grinning from ear to ear.
Moreover, Andrews himself has been equally as excited about being able to come back from a concerning injury amid a playoff run in hopes of helping his quarterback finish the job.
“We came here in the league in 2019 at the same time together. We’ve always talked about unfinished business. This is part of that business,” Andrews told Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.
Andrews, Jackson, and the Ravens will host quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs this Sunday in M&T Bank Stadium at 3 p.m. ET. With an opportunity to play in Super Bowl LVIII on the line, the stakes are higher than they’ve ever been between the two MVP-winning signal-callers.
The winner of this game gets to play the winner of the NFC Championship Game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers for all the marbles.