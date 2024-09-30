Derrick Henry might as well be laughing in Jerry Jones’ face at this point
By Scott Rogust
The Baltimore Ravens sure have to feel smart when they signed former Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry. Adding the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year has paid dividends so far for the Ravens, despite their 1-2 record to start the year. But let's not forgt that Henry was available to sign in free agency, and the Dallas Cowboys didn't even bother to pick up the phone.
The Cowboys, who lost Tony Pollard to free agency, didn't attempt to sign Henry. Instead, they stuck with the running backs they had in the room before bringing back Ezekiel Elliott, who si nowhere near the dominant player he was in his early years in Dallas. Not only did Henry run all over the Cowboys in Week 3, but Henry continued to show what he could do to the entire league.
In the first half of Baltimore's game against the Buffalo Bills, Henry burst through the middle of the line of scrimmage and ran for an 87-yard touchdown...untouched. And this happened on Baltimore's first offensive play of the game.
As if that wasn't impressive enough, this is the longest run in Ravens franchise history.
Derrick Henry is just showing off to Jerry Jones, other NFL teams that passed on him
Henry wasn't done just yet, as in the second quarter, Henry caught a five-yard pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson for a touchdown and to extend Baltimore's lead to 14-3.
After his tenure with the Titans ended, Henry had expressed interest in joining the Cowboys. After all, Henry does train in Dallas during the offseason. Yet, it was one-sided interest, as the Cowboys didn't even attempt to pursue the star running back.
Last week, after the Ravens beat the Cowboys 28-25 and Henry ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns, Jones was asked about not pursuing Henry in free agency. Jones emphatically said that the team "couldn't afford" him.
The Cowboys didn't really add many players this offseason, especially after Jones declared that he was going "all-in" heading into the year. But he did dole out big money to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott, after failing to sign them earlier when it would have been a bit cheaper. Lamb signed a four-year, $136 million contract extension, while Prescott earned a four-year, $240 million deal.
It certainly doesn't help that Dallas' rushing attack is averaging 75.3 yards per game, which is the worst in the entire NFL. Imagine if they had Henry running through and stiff-arming everyone in his way?
Entering Sunday night, Henry had recorded 281 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on 56 carries.