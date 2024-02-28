Ravens GM reveals team will 'probably' place franchise tag on this free agent
Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta made it clear that this player is the team's offseason priority after breakout season in 2023.
By Kinnu Singh
The Baltimore Ravens team that steps into M&T Bank Stadium for the 2024 NFL season won't look like the team that last walked out of it. For many of the Ravens' players, the AFC Championship Game loss was their last time taking the field together.
Turnover happens for every team, but it will be higher than usual in Baltimore. The Ravens have 23 players set to hit the open market as unrestricted free agents this offseason. In 2023, Baltimore's roster was a tapestry of veterans stitched together by one-year deals. Many of those veterans produced stellar seasons, including outside linebackers Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy, but few of them will return to Baltimore.
The Ravens will see many players leave, but defensive tackle Justin Madubuike may not be one of them.
DT Justin Madubuike will receive extension or franchise tag from Ravens
During the NFL Scouting Combine, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters that the team would likely use the franchise tag on Madubuike if the two sides cannot agree to a contract extension by March 5. That is the league's deadline for using the franchise tag on a player.
"We’re trying to get a deal done," DeCosta said, h/t the Ravens' official website. "We’ve had discussions with Justin. He’s a guy that, obviously, has put himself in a fortuitous position this year by the way that he played. He had a great season for us."
Madubuike was drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft after a promising junior campaign at Texas A&M. Baltimore attempted to extend Madubuike last offseason, but he turned them down. Instead, the 26-year-old went into the final year of his rookie contract with hopes of increasing his value. It worked — the versatile defensive tackle had a breakout season.
This past season, Madubuike led all interior defensive linemen with 13 sacks and posted career-highs in tackles for loss (12.5) and quarterback hits (33). He did it consistently, too: The sack artist tied an NFL single-season record by registering at least a half-sack in 11 consecutive games. As the anchor of the league's No. 1 defense, Madubuike earned his first Pro Bowl nod for the breakout season.
Madubuike's market value is projected to earn him an average annual salary of $20.3 million – quite a jump from the $1.2 million average on his rookie contract. That salary would place him among the highest-paid defensive tackles in the league.
If Baltimore is unable to agree on terms with Madubuike, the franchise tag will cost the team $22.1 million. That would be a steep price for a team with many free agents but little financial wiggle room. Baltimore needs to shore up their offensive line and re-sign right guard Kevin Zeitler, who has been a rock on the team's line for the past three years.
Using the franchise tag designation on Madubuike would also mean that the Ravens would likely lose linebacker Patrick Queen in free agency. Queen finished the 2023 campaign with 133 tackles, 3.5 sacks, six pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
"This is where it started," Queen said. "But at the same time, I have to do what's best for me and my family."