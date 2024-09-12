Ravens linebacker reminds fans how awful the Chiefs training staff is
By Kinnu Singh
Under team president Clark Hunt, the Kansas City Chiefs have developed an off-field reputation that doesn’t quite live up to the on-field product crafted by head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The glamor of Lombardi Trophies and Super Bowl rings averted eyes from Arrowhead Stadium for some time, but as the Kansas City Chiefs blossomed into a dynasty, a brighter spotlight has revealed some unpleasantries.
Those unpleasantries resurfaced again last Thursday when the Chiefs opened the regular season against the Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl LVIII championship with a banner ceremony before the game.
While the pregame ceremony highlighted the team’s successes on the field, events during the game would serve as a reminder of their failures off the field.
Kyle Van Noy rips the Chiefs training staff
Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy suffered a fractured orbital bone in the third quarter while attempting to chase down Mahomes. The injury occurred after his helmet slipped under his chin strap, which pressed the inner padding of the helmet on his eye as he hit the ground.
During an episode of the “McCoy & Van Noy” podcast, Van Noy accused the Chiefs training staff of “unprofessional” and “unacceptable” behavior while tending to him for the injury.
“I was disappointed in the way the training staff of the Chiefs handled the situation,” Van Noy said. “When you get hurt, especially something that could be serious like mine was, you’re supposed to rely on the [home] team’s training staff or their doctors. They took an entire quarter to get down to talk to me in the locker room, which to me is unacceptable. Because then you start thinking, ‘What if I was trying to go back in the game? What if I was really, really hurt?’”
In some instances, players have sustained severe injuries that required immediate medical attention. For instance, former New England Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe has been vocal about the life-threatening nature of his infamous injury in 2001.
“The way it took time was super unprofessional to me, especially because there were people in there, too,” Van Noy said. “One of the doctors — or the friend of the doctor — was in there double-cup fisted styrofoam cups like everything was good and I just felt that was unprofessional.”
Van Noy is not the only player to criticize the Chiefs training staff. Chiefs players have also expressed their displeasure with the organization.
The NFL Players Association's annual team report cards ranked the Chiefs training staff was ranked as the worst in the NFL. Responses to the survey scrutinized head trainer Rick Burkholder and called for “a more welcoming environment.”
Chiefs players also felt discouraged from reporting injuries and did not believe they received “the level of personal care that they should.” Only 77 percent of Chiefs players felt like the organization had enough certified athletic trainers, which was the fourth-worst percentage in the league.
“I understand how Kansas City — the players — have given that training room an F, because with my experience, I would have probably after that gave them an F, too,” Van Noy said.
Clark Hunt was graded as the worst owner in the league. Only 56 percent of Chiefs players believed that Hunt was willing to invest money to upgrade the team’s facilities, which ranked him 27th among all owners.
A spokesperson for the Chiefs said the team declined to comment, according to The Athletic.