Ball Don't Lie: 5 calls that screwed the Ravens with Super Bowl on the line
The Baltimore Ravens deserved to lose against the Kansas City Chiefs, but these 5 calls did not help
By Mark Powell
4. Chiefs pick play went uncalled
Pick plays are common in the NFL, but rarely are they this blatant. Travis Kelce had a field day against the Ravens defense and that included a missed call on their end. Kelce benefitted from an obvious pick play via his own teammate, which allowed him to pick up a much-needed first down.
Yes, it's just like any losing team to pick apart the officiating crew, but this kind of contact is not allowed that far down the field. The NFL rulebook makes this clear:
"It is pass interference by either team when any act by a player more than one yard beyond the line of scrimmage significantly hinders an eligible player’s opportunity to catch the ball. Pass interference can only occur when a forward pass is thrown from behind the line of scrimmage, regardless of whether the pass is legal or illegal, or whether it crosses the line."
Evidently, this contact did not cross such a line.
3. Kyle Van Noy called for a brutal personal foul
Kyle Van Noy was called for a personal foul against the Chiefs. Van Noy got in the face of his Chiefs opponent after a well-earned tackle, which was evidently too much for the officials liking. Technically, Van Noy did violate the rules, as he struck his opponent in a helmet-to-helmet variety. However, given this is the AFC Championship, perhaps the officials could have let this one go.
Van Noy is a veteran, and played for Super Bowl teams in New England. He knows the rules, and simply tried to send a quick message to the Chiefs, rather than take a 15-yard penalty. I am of the mind that the officials should have let this one go, but I am not an NFL ref.