Ball Don't Lie: 5 calls that screwed the Ravens with Super Bowl on the line
The Baltimore Ravens deserved to lose against the Kansas City Chiefs, but these 5 calls did not help
By Mark Powell
2. Ravens wide receiver is tackled in field of play
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens were in scramble mode late in the fourth quarter. With the Ravens in the Chiefs red zone, Jackson threw the ball towards his receive on third down. Yet, the Ravens wideout was nowhere to be found. Instead, Kansas City's defensive backs had essentially taken Jackson's outlet out of play entirely.
Rather than secure a touchdown and cut the lead to three, Baltimore was forced to settle on a field goal. There's no guarantee the Ravens would have won the game even with a pass interference call in their favor, but is didn't help matters.
1. Zay Flowers was called for taunting, a rule that shouldn't exist
There's no question that Zay Flowers taunted the Chiefs defensive backs following a critical catch to potentially get the Ravens back into the game. Flowers should have known better, and frankly this should serve as a teachable moment for the young Baltimore wide receiver. However...why is taunting a problem, especially if it doesn't go over the top?
Perhaps I'm biased, but taunting often makes a game of such magnitude more fun, and adds a layer of intrigue. Flowers made what should have been a monumental catch, setting the Ravens up in the red zone. Instead, Baltimore was penalized 15 yards and thus forced out of the red zone. Their play calling suffered as a result.