Ravens record vs. rookie QBs in regular season and playoff games
Ahead of their playoff game against C.J. Stroud and the Texans, how have the Ravens historically performed against rookie quarterbacks in the NFL?
By Josh Wilson
Last year it was Brock Purdy shocking the world as a rookie quarterback, this year it's C.J. Stroud.
Okay, I concede that Stroud's placement as a No. 2 overall pick certainly changes the expectation profile in regards to him, but Stroud has undoubtedly performed at a high level this year, taking his Texans to the playoffs and advancing past the Wild Card round by taking down the Cleveland Browns.
Last week, he became the youngest quarterback to start and lead his team to a playoff win. Impressive stuff. This week, a new challenge emerges, with the Ravens knocking at the door. Baltimore beat the Texans 25-9 earlier this season, and the odds are heavily in Baltimore's favor.
But against rookies, how have the Ravens historically done?
Ravens record vs rookie quarterbacks
Regular season
Against rookies, going back to 1999, the Ravens have faced rookie quarterbacks 30 times. Five of those games have come in the last two years, with Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Stroud both facing (and losing to) the Ravens this year.
In those 30 games against rookie starters, the Ravens are 23-7.
Playoffs
Again, looking back to 1999, the Ravens have played rookie quarterbacks in the postseason just twice coming into this game. Baltimore has walked away with a win in both instances.
The first was a Divisional Round game in 2011, also against the Texans. T.J. Yates started for Houston and Baltimore won 20-13.
The second was the following year in a Wild Card Round game against Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts, where the Ravens would win 24-9.
Regular season & playoffs
So, between the regular season and playoffs, the Ravens are 25-7 in games against rookie quarterbacks since 1999.