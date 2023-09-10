Ravens replacement for JK Dobbins should be obvious after scary injury
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins could be out long term, and if they need a replacement, they should target this free agent.
By Mark Powell
Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins may have suffered another severe knee injury in Week 1's game against the Houston Texans. Dobbins, who was expected to be the lead running back in Baltimore this season beside Lamar Jackson, could miss the rest of the season.
Dobbins hasn't been fully-healthy since his rookie campaign in 2020. However, he missed all of the 2021 season and played just eight games in 2022. Were he to be out for the '23 as well, it would put his NFL future (along with his Ravens future) in jeopardy.
Baltimore Ravens depth chart: Who steps in for JK Dobbins?
Without Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill will receive the majority of the carries heading into Week 2. Baltimore looks well on their way to securing victory against the Houston Texans, but greater challenges lie ahead. Edwards, for one, averaged five yards per carry last season, and was viewed as a solid RB2 behind Dobbins, were he to stay healthy. Hill averaged 5.3 yards per carry in 2022, and the Oklahoma State product should see an increased role as well.
NFL Rumors: Could the Ravens sign Leonard Fournette?
Leonard Fournette won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but hasn't been signed to a new contract just yet. Lenny is a solid power running back, even if not viewed as an RB1 at this point in his career. Fournette would pair well with both Edwards and Hill, giving the Ravens even more option with Dobbins out long-term.
Fournette is just 28 years old with a limited injury history -- something that is tough to find at the running back position.
Assuming the Ravens don't get involved in the trade discussion for Jonathan Taylor, for one, then Fournette could be an attractive, yet affordable target for Baltimore.