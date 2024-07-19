Ravens sign two-time Pro Bowl safety to further bolster secondary
It was almost hard to believe that the Baltimore Ravens didn’t reach the Super Bowl this past season. John Harbaugh’s club owned the NFL’s best record at 13-4. The club finished first in the league in rushing and quarterback Lamar Jackson was the league’s MVP.
The other side of the ball came up big. The Ravens allowed the fewest points in the NFL, led the league with 60 sacks, and tied for the NFL lead with 31 takeaways.
Of course, that defensive unit already has a much different look. Coordinator Mike Macdonald is now the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. The departures include pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, linebacker Patrick Queen, and Pro Bowl safety Geno Stone.
Former Bears safety Eddie Jackson signs with Ravens
The Chicago Bears did some early house cleaning in February, one month before the start of the new fiscal year. One of those most notable players to be released was veteran safety Eddie Jackson. The two-time Pro Bowler now has a new home after seven seasons in the Windy City.
A fourth-round pick of the Bears in 2017, the former Alabama defensive back saw his NFL career get off to an impressive start. He was a 16-game starter as a rookie and showed he had a nose for the ball. The highlights include a pair of interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, and three fumble recoveries—one of those taken back for a score.
Jackson was Pro Bowler each of the next two seasons, and also earned All-Pro accolades in 2018. All told, his first four years in the league saw him miss only two games. Meanwhile, the ball-hawking specialist came up with a combined 16 takeaways, with six of those returned for touchdowns, and also forced seven fumbles.
Over the past three seasons, Jackson has picked off just five passes (4 in 2022), has not recovered an opponent fumble, and also hasn’t reached the end zone. Could he regain that opportunistic touch with a team that’s traditionally among the league’s best in forcing turnovers?