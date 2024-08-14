Ravens star TE Mark Andrews avoids injuries in car accident on the way to practice
By Kinnu Singh
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews avoided serious injury after being involved in a serious car crash on Wednesday morning, according to Baltimore County police. The accident caused significant damage to two vehicles, but no injuries were reported.
The car accident occurred while Andrews was driving to the Ravens' practice facility for training camp in Baltimore County, Maryland. Officers responded to the crash at 9:45 a.m. on the 9700 block of Lyons Mill Road, approximately 1.5 miles away from the Ravens' team facility.
During a press conference after training camp practice, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh assured reporters that Andrews was fine.
"He's feeling good," Harbaugh said. "It was [a] pretty significant [accident], I believe. He came out of it with nothing at all — not a scrape."
Mark Andrews was evaluated by medical staff after a serious car accident
Andrews was evaluated by the medical staff at the team's training facility and later joined the team for morning meetings, but he did not participate in practice. Andrews was scheduled to for a non-practice day on Wednesday and is expected to return to practice "in the coming days," according to a statement released by the team.
Andrews is hoping to return to form after being hampered by an ankle injury during the 2023 regular season. He suffered the injury in Week 11 and missed the rest of the regular season. Although he returned to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, he was clearly not completely healthy. Andrews was held to just two receptions for 15 receiving yards during the 17-10 loss.
Jackson was named 2023 NFL Most Valuable Player and led the Ravens to the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but the offense certainly could have used the three-time Pro Bowl tight end down the stretch.
The 28-year-old tight end is expected to serve as the top target for quarterback Lamar Jackson during the 2024 season. Since 2019, he has notched 347 receptions for 4,305 yards and 37 touchdowns. Only Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been more productive during that span.
Andrews used the incident to remind fans of safe driving practices.
"I appreciate everyone's thoughts and well wishes," Andrews said in a statement. "This is a great reminder about the importance of wearing seatbelts and remaining alert while driving a car."
Read the full statement from the team below.
"Mark Andrews was involved in a car accident while driving to the Under Armour Performance Center early Wednesday morning. Andrews was evaluated by medical staff at the Ravens' training facility and did not sustain any apparent injuries. He later joined the team for morning meetings. Mark was originally scheduled for a non-practice day on Wednesday and is expected to return to practice in the coming days."