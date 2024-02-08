Ravens WR Zay Flowers investigated for domestic violence: Everything to know
- Baltimore County Police are investigating an alleged domestic assault
- The alleged incident happened before the AFC Championship Game
- Zay Flowers has not been charged with a crime
Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is being investigated for his involvement in an alleged domestic assault, according to the Baltimore Banner.
Details are scarce regarding the alleged incident. Here's what we do know:
There is an open investigation into an alleged assault that took place "in the Owings Mills area on Jan. 21." Owings Mills is a suburb of Baltimore where the Ravens facilities are located.
No charges have been filed against Flowers.
Acton police acknowledged a domestic violence incident report involving Flowers. However, they would not give more information citing state laws. Baltimore County Police sang the same tune.
Flowers and the Ravens beat the Texans in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs in Baltimore on Saturday, Jan. 20, a day before the alleged incident. The receiver suited up for the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 28, a week after the report was filed. It is not clear if the team knew about the incident when they let Flowers play.
The Banner reported that two law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation: Baltimore County Police and a police department in Acton, Massachusetts. Acton is about 400 miles away from Baltimore. The connection between the two is currently unknown.
Ravens statement on Zay Flowers investigation
“We take these matters seriously and will have no further comment at this time,” a Baltimore Ravens spokesman told The Banner.
Flowers was the first-round pick of the Ravens in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Boston College product was an instant success on the field, catching 77 passes for 858 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie. He led the team in receiving and broke multiple rookie receiving records for the franchise.
With so little known about this investigation or the allegations against Flowers, it's hard to say where things go from here. Investigators will continue their work, likely offering more information once a decision on charges is made. Until then, Flowers is innocent until proven guilty.