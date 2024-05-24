Zay Flowers still hasn't gotten over AFC Championship Game blunder
For the second time in five seasons, John Harbaugh’s club owned the best record in the league and was the top seed in the AFC playoffs.
In 2019, the Baltimore Ravens were stunned at home in the divisional playoffs by the visiting Tennessee Titans. This time around, the club made easy work of the Houston Texans and would look to unseat the reigning Super Bowl champions in the conference title game.
Baltimore’s defense would do its part. However, it proved to be a frustrating afternoon for the AFC North champions, and one young player in particular.
Zay Flowers still hasn't let go of costing Ravens in playoffs
It occurred on the first play of the final quarter and with the team down 17-7 to the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs at home in the AFC Championship Game. On second-and-eight from Kansas City’s nine-yard-line, Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson connected with rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers on a pass that had touchdown written all over it.
The drive would end one yard short of the end zone. That’s because Flowers fumbled when tackled by Chiefs’ cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, and teammate Trent McDuffie recovered in the end zone. It was one of three turnovers in the Ravens’ 17-10 setback, but it still gnaws at Baltimore’s top pass-catcher from this past season.
“Honestly, I still (haven’t) gotten over it,” said the talented wideout at a recent press conference. “I still think about it, but I know next year, we have a chance to get back there and try to make it to the Super Bowl, so that’s why I’m working every day and going hard every day to get back to that moment.”
Flowers, who finished with five catches for 115 yards and Baltimore’s only touchdown in the 17-10 loss, won’t have to wait long to try and make amends for that miscue. There will be an AFC title game rematch to open the 2024 NFL season, this time at Arrowhead Stadium.