Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid live stream, schedule, preview: Watch LaLiga live
Rayo Vallecano host Real Madrid in LaLiga this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
After defeating Girona 4-0 last time out in LaLiga, Real Madrid are now five points clear at the top of this division. They will be difficult to catch with the form that they are on. However, they will be missing their star player Jude Bellingham who is out with an ankle injury.
Los Blancos still managed to get a win in the Champions League this week without Bellingham. They defeated RB Leipzig 1-0 in Germany. Leipzig are still in the tie but it is in Real Madrid's hands as the German side still have to get a result at the Bernabeu.
Carlo Ancelotti's side face a Rayo Vallecano side this weekend who are on a terrible run of form. They have four defeats and one draw in their last five games. They sit 14th in LaLiga but just seven points above the relegation zone.
Notably they have former Manchester United, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Monaco forward Radamel Falcao in their ranks. Falcao was a star player for Atletico and Monaco but since his move to United, his powers seemed to diminish. He is now 38 and has scored just one goal in 13 LaLiga games this season.
Vallecano also have another former United forward in Bebe in their ranks. However, his record this season is just as bad as Falcao's -- with two goals in 14 LaLiga games.
When the two sides met earlier in the season, it finished 0-0. However, with the form that Real Madrid are on, it is difficult to see Ancelotti's side not taking all three points this weekend.
How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid in LaLiga
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 18
- Start Time: 08:00 a.m. ET
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Campo de Futbol de Vallecas
- TV info: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
Supporters can watch this LaLiga match live on ESPN+.