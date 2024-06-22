Rays’ Amed Rosario takes scariest HBP of the year with 100 mph fastball to face
By Scott Rogust
The Tampa Bay Rays haven't had the best of seasons, as they sit in fourth place in the AL East division. Yet, the team is on a roll as of late, as they entered Saturday with a three-game winning streak. One of those wins was on Friday in their series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
In their second matchup on Saturday, there was a terrifying scene involving third baseman Amed Rosario.
Rosario stepped up to the plate n the top of the first inning, with a runner on third base. Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones would throw a 99.6 mph fastball that got out of his control and went high and inside, striking Rosario in the face. Rosario would hold onto his face while a trainer rushed out of the dugout with a towel. Rosario would be able to leave under his own power while holding a towel around his mouth.
You can see a clip of the hit-by-pitch here.
Amed Rosario leaves game after getting struck in face by fastball
Later on in the game, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Florida reported that Rosario had "facial lacerations" and said it "does not sound like anything is broken." Whitaker would later report that Rosario was back in the dugout with the rest of the team.
This is very good news, considering the severity of the situation. Any time a player gets hit high by a pitch is a cause for concern. But getting hit in the face by a baseball traveling around 100 mph is terrifying.
There will be more answers provided after the game, whether its from Rays manager Kevin Cash or from reporters. We will continue to keep you updated once additional information is revealed.