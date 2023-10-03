Rays Playoffs Schedule 2023: What channel are the Rays on tonight?
Here's how fans can watch the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2023 MLB postseason.
By Josh Wilson
The Tampa Bay Rays are back in the MLB postseason, looking to avenge a disappointing early exit from the postseason last season when they were swept in a best-of-three Wild Card series against the Cleveland Guardians.
Tampa is now in its fifth-straight MLB postseason, going as deep as the World Series in 2020 where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tampa is on its longest run in franchise history of consecutive playoff appearances, with the previous high being just two in 2010 and 2011.
Fans, understandably, are excited about the team, and the team looks poised to stay in the Tampa/St. Pete area for the foreseeable future with a new stadium in the works. Nothing like a little postseason magic to keep that love for the local team going, right?
Here's how fans that won't make it out to postseason games in person can watch.
Rays playoff schedule
The Rays are matched up against the Texas Rangers in the Wild Card round of the postseason. For now, only that round is scheduled. Should they advance, they'll face the Baltimore Orioles in the American League Divisional round.
Here's their schedule:
Wild Card schedule
All three games of the Wild Card round will be in Tampa Bay.
- Game 1: Tuesday, October 2 vs Rangers: 3:08 p.m.
- Game 2: Wednesday, October 3 vs Rangers: 3:08 p.m.
- Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday, October 5 vs Rangers: 3:08 p.m.
Divisional Round schedule
This schedule only becomes actionable if the Rays win the Wild Card round over the Texas Rangers.
- Game 1: Saturday, October 7
- Game 2: Sunday, October 8
- Game 3: Tuesday, October 10 (in Tampa)
- Game 4: Wednesday, October 11 (in Tampa)
- Game 5: Friday, October 13
The Rays are guaranteed one home game if they make it to the divisional round.
How to watch the Rays on TV
Each of the three Wild Card games will be broadcast on local TV, ABC.
Should the Rays advance, the Divisional Round will be broadcast on either Fox or Fox Sports 1 (FS1).
How to live stream Rays playoff games
Fubo.tv carries local ABC stations based on your location as well as Fox (local, location-based) and FS1. They offer a free trial for most new customers.
Other options include YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV.
Those who already have TV subscriptions and are looking to watch on the go should be able to download the respective channel's app (ESPN+, Fox Sports, etc.) and log in with their TV provider credentials to watch live.