RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Champions League online
RB Leipzig host Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 this week. Here is everything you need to know.
Real Madrid took a big step toward claiming the LaLiga title after they defeated second-placed Girona 4-0 last weekend. The result leaves Carlo Ancelotti's side five points clear at the top of the table. However, Los Blancos will still be vying to lift the Champions League as well -- a tournament that they have won a record 14 times.
Jude Bellingham scored a brace against Girona, whilst Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo got the others. However, Bellingham suffered a sprained ankle and will miss this week's Champions League tie with RB Leipzig. The Englishman will be a big miss for the Galacticos.
There has been a lot of talk about Kylian Mbappe potentially joining Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Ancelotti's side are proving that they are more than capable of competing without the Frenchman for now.
Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last five games since they lost to Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey.
Leipzig are currently fifth in the Bundesliga and have one win, one draw and three defeats in their last five games. They drew 2-2 with Augsburg last time out with Leipzig's goals coming from Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko.
Openda has scored 19 goals in 30 games in all competitions this season. Sesko's record is nearly as impressive, having found the back of the net 10 times in 27 matches.
Leipzig are at home this week, so it is crucial that they get a result. Going to the Bernabeu for the second leg trailing would leave them with an improbable task.
How to watch RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid in the Champions League
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 13
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Leipzig, Germany
- Stadium: Red Bull Arena
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.