Re-drafting the 2021 NBA Draft: Is Jalen Green still top-3 after recent surge?
The 2021 NBA Draft class is one of the more interesting and compelling talent collections in recent memory. Let's reach back in time and right some wrongs.
The Houston Rockets have been the belle of the ball in NBA circles lately, almost entirely due to the late-season heroics of former No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green. After struggling to establish positive habits early in his career, Green has seemingly put all the pieces together at once with Houston's postseason lives on the line.
A recent skid has dropped Houston three games behind Golden State in the race for the final play-in spot. The fact that it's even within reach, however, is a testament to Green and the Rockets' 11-game win streak that preceded back-to-back losses.
When it comes to recent NBA Draft classes, few have been more compelling at the professional level than 2021. While the top-end talent hasn't necessarily reached the heights we all expected, there is still plenty of time left. In terms of depth — at least at the top — few modern drafts are stronger. There is legitimate All-Star upside for at least seven or eight players.
Let's dive back in time and set the record straight. Here's how the 2021 NBA Draft should have unfolded, with the benefit of hindsight.
2021 NBA Re-Draft
2021 NBA Re-Draft: 1-5 (DET, HOU, CLE, TOR, ORL)
1. Detroit Pistons — Cade Cunningham, guard, Oklahoma State
The Pistons should feel pretty good about the Cade Cunningham pick. He isn't the resounding, undisputed No. 1 re-pick we expected, but he's still a gifted 6-foot-6 point guard who can score at all three levels and set up teammates. Cunningham's pull-up shooting helps offset concerns about his lack of burst and vertical explosiveness on finishes at the rim. Injuries and the Pistons' god-awful team building have gotten in the way, but Cunningham remains the safest star bet.
2. Houston Rockets — Evan Mobley, forward, USC
This was always the right pick at No. 2, and even now, the Rockets probably understand that. Evan Mobley's offensive progression has been stubbornly slow-moving, but there aren't many mobile 7-footers who can defend at Mobley's current level. He's a one-man wrecking crew, whether it's roaming on the weak side or anchoring the paint in drop coverage. Ask him to swith screens and guard the ball-handler, and it's no problem. On offense, Mobley is still capable of some astonishing athletic flourishes. Invest now, while you still can.
3. Cleveland Cavaliers — Scottie Barnes, forward, Florida State
Scottie Barnes is the first All-Star from the 2021 draft. He also won Rookie of the Year, making him by far the most decorated player from his class. We will see how long that lasts, but it's hard to drop him further than this. At 6-foot-9 with tremendous defensive instincts and a preternatural eye for playmaking, Barnes is the epitome of modern NBA basketball. As he continues to extend the range on his jumper, he will only get more difficult to contain.
4. Toronto Raptors — Franz Wagner, forward, Michigan
Franz Wagner is what most teams are looking for in the NBA Draft these days — a versatile 6-foot-10 wing capable of splashing 3s, attacking off the bounce, and defending multiple positions at a high level. He needs to bump up the 3-point numbers a bit, but Wagner is a slippery slasher with plus instincts on offense. On the other end, he's quietly one of the best wing defenders in the NBA, blessed with the size and lateral quickness to snuff out drives and switch all over the floor.
5. Orlando Magic — Jalen Johnson, forward, Duke
Easily the biggest riser of the 2024 season, Jalen Johnson has emerged not only as the Hawks' starting power forward, but perhaps the foundation upon which the next decade of Atlanta basketball will be built. We don't know what Trae Young's future holds. We do know, however, that Johnson's blend of shooting, slashing, and connective passing at 6-foot-10 is extremely valuable. He's an efficient scorer with a skill set that can tie a lineup together.
2021 NBA Re-Draft: 6-10 (OKC, GSW, ORL, SAC, MEM)
6. Oklahoma City Thunder — Jalen Green, guard, G League Ignite
This feels like an appropriate point at which to gamble on Jalen Green's undeniable upside. We probably shouldn't place too much stock in two weeks of greatness compared to three years of relative struggles, but Green has always possessed outlier athleticism and a knack for shot-making. His twitchiness as a ball-handler is special; that ability to generate separation and create advantages from scratch can't be taught. As he learns to impact the game beyond the box score, Green should take off.
7. Golden State Warriors — Alperen Sengun, center, Besiktas J.K.
There are certain challengers to building around Alperen Sengun on the defensive end, but his offensive skill set is through the roof. He has been the Rockets' best player from the 2021 draft by a comfortable margin overall. His ability to score with balletic footwork in the post, combined with truly visionary passing chops, is enough to carry a postseason-level offense. He creates for teammates and punishes mismatches at the rim. If the defense comes around, he has perennial All-Star equity.
8. Orlando Magic — Jalen Suggs, guard, Gonzaga
Jalen Suggs struggled out of the gate, in part due to injury, but he has come on strong in 2024. What made him special at Gonzaga makes him special in the NBA. At 6-foot-3, he plays like a bowling ball, knocking out ball-handlers at the point of attack and rumbling down the lane for explosive finishes on offense. Suggs is an excellent transition playmaker with the smarts and athleticism to make up for any size disadvantage. His sudden emergence as a 40 percent 3-point shooter helps, too.
9. Sacramento Kings — Jonathan Kuminga, forward, G League Ignite
Jonathan Kuminga is another prospect who took a couple years to really pop. Now, he's the Warriors' No. 3 scorer, putting his top-shelf athleticism to great use. At 6-foot-9, Kuminga's explosiveness was always a standout trait. Players with his size and movement ability don't come around too often. He's not a great shooter from range, but Kuminga's ability to slash down the lane and power through contact at the rim is special. He's a bucket.
10. Memphis Grizzlies — Herb Jones, forward, Alabama
Herb Jones was an elite defender in college, but how quickly it all translated to the NBA clearly caught teams by surprise. Jones was the rare second-round pick to start games, consistently, as a rookie. His ability to cover ground and handle various matchups on the wing is borderline unmatched. Jones is the NBA's preeminent defensive playmaker on the perimeter, and he's hitting enough 3s to get by on offense these days.
2021 NBA Re-Draft: 11-16 (CHA, SAS, IND, GSW, WAS)
11. Charlotte Hornets — Trey Murphy III, forward, Virginia
Trey Murphy's baseline appeal is simple enough. He's an athletic 6-foot-9 wing with deep 3-point range. Those 3-and-D tools will keep him useful for a long time. Murphy stretches the defense and has enough fluidity as a slasher to exploit errant closeouts. If he can level up on defense or become more dangerous on-ball, there's legitimate star or star-adjacent upside.
12. San Antonio Spurs — Cam Thomas, guard, LSU
At some point, Cam Thomas is worth the gamble. He has yet to prove that he can do more than score, but man can Cam Thomas score. A bursty athlete with broad shoulders and excellent positional strength, Thomas has a knack for creating separation off the bounce. Whether he's launching step-back 3s or attacking the rim, or searching for a shot somewhere in between, Thomas doesn't need much airspace to strike. He needs to become a more willing passer and a more committed defender, but self-creation is a valuable tool and a strong foundation upon which to build.
13. Indiana Pacers — Corey Kispert, forward, Gonzaga
Corey Kispert has delivered on expectations out of Gonzaga. He was a ready-made pro from a pro-style system, bombing 3s, moving without the rock, and connecting dots on offense. While Kispert never offered the highest ceiling, his floor as an elite movement shooter who processes the game quickly — on both ends — is enough to warrant a lottery re-pick. There will always be value in strong, 6-foot-6 wings who can bend a defense like Kispert.
14. Golden State Warriors — Austin Reaves, guard, Oklahoma
How much of Austin Reaves' 2022-23 breakout was real, and how much was a flash in the purple-and-gold pan? He's putting up solid counting stats, but the undrafted guard out of Oklahoma presents real issues as a defender. He's a shifty slasher, a dynamic shooter, and a very real passer, but Reaves' lack of burst and vertical pop limits him as a finisher. He's a great connector who plays with a ton of spunk, but he's probably not the Lakers' next All-Star guard.
15. Washington Wizards — Moses Moody, forward, Arkansas
Moses Moody remains one of the youngest players from his draft class. The Warriors haven't unleashed him frequently enough to establish a solid baseline, but the flashes are there. Moody is built strong at 6-foot-6, capable of hitting burying 3s at a high clip and beating closeouts when the defense's rotations are out of whack. He's still putting the pieces together, too often out of sight and out of mind, but Moody's 3-and-D trappings warrant patience.
2021 NBA Re-Draft: 16-20 (HOU, NOP, OKC, NYK, ATL)
16. Houston Rockets — Josh Giddey, guard, Adelaide
Are we docking Josh Giddey too far based on one mediocre season? Maybe, but it has been a rough 2024 campaign for the Aussie. Viewed last season as a budding star next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey now can't finish games half the time. Defenses have figured him out, essentially giving him the Ben Simmons treatment and daring him to shoot. Giddey still has appealing size and playmaking vision, but he's a weak point on defense and a late-game liability on offense. There is time for him to re-establish a groove, but it's officially time to panic.
17. New Orleans Pelicans — Deuce McBride, guard, West Virginia
Freed from Tom Thibodeau's dog house, Miles McBride has treated the Knicks to a proper breakout season. He will probably top out as a career bench guard, but McBride's pesky point-of-attack defense and 42.1 percent success rate from deep is hard to poke holes in. He has stepped up in the face of injuries, too, proving that he can shoulder a hefty workload in a pinch.
18. Oklahoma City Thunder — Aaron Wiggins, forward, Maryland
Aaron Wiggins is quietly shooting 48.6 percent from deep and supplying rock-solid defense on the wing for OKC. He doesn't get a ton of minutes or much shine in the media, but Wiggins is maybe the best eighth or ninth man in the NBA right now? OKC has put together a remarkably balanced group, and Wiggins fits beautifully as an efficient play-finisher, occasional face-up threat, and hard-edged defender.
19. New York Knicks — Ayo Dosunmu, guard, Illinois
The Bulls kept Ayo Dosunmu close to home and even rewarded him with a healthy second contract. He experienced a disconcerting 3-point drought in his second season, but Dosunmu is right back to form this season, hitting 39.1 percent of his long-range attempts. Factor in his sharp playmaking instincts, bankable defense, and positional size (6-foot-5), and Dosunmu should have a long role player career in the NBA.
20. Atlanta Hawks — Tre Mann, guard, Florida
Since getting traded from OKC to Charlotte at the deadline, Tre Mann has started 21 straight games, averaging 11.4 points and 5.0 assists on .447/.350/.737 splits as the Hornets' de facto point guard with LaMelo Ball sidelined. Maybe those are empty-calorie stats on a bad team, but Mann has always been an intriguing shot-maker and athlete on the perimeter. He deserves your attention.
2021 NBA Re-Draft: 21-25 (LAC, WAS, HOU, HOU, NYK)
21. Los Angeles Clippers — Santi Aldama, center, Loyola
Santi Aldama was something of a surprise pick at the end of the first round back in 2021. The Loyola product has delivered for the undermanned Grizzlies, especially this season. He has started 35 games and counting, with a modern skill set that should continue to prove fruitful once Memphis is back to full strength. Aldama needs to boost his efficiency numbers, but mobile 6-foot-11 bigs who can space the floor, attack off the dribble, and pass on the move tend to retain value.
22. Washington Wizards — Jose Alvarado, guard, Georgia Tech
Jose Alvarado is easy to root for. The pesky 6-foot guard has overcome size and athleticism concerns with outlier defense and reliable 3-point shooting. Alvarado is one of the NBA's best point guard stoppers, willing to put his body on the line to get stops and create events. He's a regular pickpocket (1.1 steals in 17.8 minutes) and a master of the full-court press. He supplies enough ball-handling skill to set up the offense and score inside the arc every now and again, too.
23. Houston Rockets — Jaden Springer, guard, Tennessee
We have seen very little of Jaden Springer at the NBA level. He was on Doc Rivers' no-fly list for years and now, just as he was starting to see the floor in Philly, he got shipped to Boston. The Celtics don't have time for projects. Even so, Springer is a nutty athlete. Don't let his humble 6-foot-4 frame fool you. Springer has the strength of an ox and the vertical athleticism to consistently block sides from the weak side. His ability to stonewall the point of attack and create turnovers is potentially very special. Now, he just needs the 3s to start falling.
24. Houston Rockets — Quentin Grimes, guard, Houston
Quentin Grimes' shooting numbers fell off in 2024 before knee soreness ended his season, which is a significant concern. His value is rooted in 3s falling dependably. Even so, Grimes has shown enough 3-and-D upside over the years to earn his spot here. He was a regular starter for the Knicks last season, and there's reason to believe his percentages will eventually move back in the right direction once he's healthy.
25. New York Knicks — Bones Hyland, guard, VCU
Bones Hyland has fallen out of the Clippers' rotation because of defense, but he's still a uniquely twitchy ball-handler who can bury 3s at a high clip. If Hyland can ever find the right situation to insulate or develop his defense to a passable level, we could see a resurgence. He can stretch a defense with his 3-point range and tilt it with his downhill speed, which is a potent combination.
2021 NBA Re-Draft: 26-30 (DEN, BKN, PHI, BKN, MEM)
26. Denver Nuggets — Isaiah Jackson, center, Kentucky
Isaiah Jackson can bounce out of the gym at 6-foot-10. His role has been streamlined due to Indiana's burgeoning depth in the frontcourt, but his track record as a rim-runner and shot-blocker is rock solid. Jackson lacks strength in certain matchups and he's limited outside the paint, but sometimes all it takes is hops, energy, and a few dunks to contribute positively to winning.
27. Brooklyn Nets — Day'Ron Sharpe, center, North Carolina
A strong and bouncy 6-foot-11 center, Day'Ron Sharpe offers the classic big man skill package. He can rim-run, crash the glass, and block shots. More intriguing, however, are Sharpe's periodic forays behind the 3-point line. It's in the gestation period right now, but if Sharpe can develop a reliable jumper, that could improve his utility and longevity in the league.
28. Philadelphia 76ers — Davion Mitchell, guard, Baylor
The Davion Mitchell experience in Sacramento went south, fast. He's still a defensive pitbull with enough strength and tenacity to shadow the league's elite point guards. The offense, however, is a major concern. If Mitchell can't iron out the 3-point shot, and fast, he's going to have trouble sticking in any rotation at 6-foot-2.
29. Brooklyn Nets — Jericho Sims, center, Texas
He is somewhat buried in the Knicks' deep frontcourt, but Jericho Sims offers an appealing intersection of size (6-foot-10), strength (245 pounds), and vertical pop. He feasts on lobs, hammers the glass, and offers some rim protection equity. He needs an extended runway to prove his mettle, but Sims' ability to efficiently star in his role should remain useful for years to come.
30. Memphis Grizzlies — Ziaire Williams, forward, Stanford
After starting 31 of 62 games as a rookie, Ziaire Williams' production has been on a steady decline for the Grizzlies. His inability to step up this season, with half the roster injured at all times, isn't the best sign. He's shooting below 40 percent from the field and the 3-point shot has fallen off. Even so, rangy 6-foot-9 wings like Williams deserve patience, especially when we've seen productive basketball from him in the past.