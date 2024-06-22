Re-grading the 2023 NBA Draft one year later
As we approach the 2024 NBA Draft, defined by its limited top-end talent and lame reputation, it's worth reflecting on the 2023 draft. In terms of acclaim and hype, last summer's draft was the polar opposite. Some called it the best crop of prospects since 2003. Others called it the greatest group ever.
It all started, of course, with a certain 7-foot-4 Frenchman who captured the imagination of the entire NBA fandom. Few prospects have ever invited more praise than Victor Wembanyama. Praise comes with criticism, though, and Wembanyama put all doubts to bed with a historically productive rookie season. It's safe to say the 20-year-old is cut out for the big leagues.
The 2023 draft was about more than Wemby, though. There were several high-end prospects, many of whom would be in conversation for the No. 1 pick in 2024. In fact, there are probably eight or nine prospects from 2023 who are straight-up better than the best prospects in 2024. Life is strange sometimes.
Let's dive back into history and re-grade the 2023 draft based on a year of new intel. It's safe to say we got a few grades wrong last June.
2023 NBA Draft re-grade, 1-5 (SAS, CHA, POR, HOU, DET)
There's not much to add here. Wemby put together a dominant campaign on both ends of the floor. He should've won DPOY in my book and he was the runaway ROY winner in a season that featured Chet Holmgren and Brandon Miller. There won't be another prospect on Wembanyama's level in the near future.
Original Grade: A+
Updated Grade: A+++++
I was admittedly cool on Brandon Miller relative to his peers in this draft. He was ranked No. 7 on the FanSided draft board, with concerns rooted in his limited athleticism. Miller struggled to turn the corner and create separation off the dribble at Alabama. Turns out those concerns were overblown. Miller developed into a rather potent mid-range creator for the Hornets, in addition to elite 3-point shooting and burgeoning passing chops at 6-foot-9. My preference on draft night was Scoot Henderson. Right now, however, it's hard to argue with Charlotte's choice.
Original Grade: C
Updated Grade: A
Scoot Henderson was the second-best prospect in the draft, but sometimes that doesn't translate. At least not right away. Henderson's rookie season in Portland was by and large a mess. He's still a tantalizing athlete and he deserves patience — it's tough sledding for rookie point guards in the NBA — but with all of Portland's best assets invested in the backcourt, there is pressure for Henderson to deliver on the hype sooner than later.
Original Grade: A
Updated Grade: B
It took a minute for Amen Thompson to carve out a role after an early-season ankle injury, but once he was up to speed, the talent was on full display. Thompson probably would have exploded in a different setting, but he was buried in the Houston depth chart. As a result, the twitchy 6-foot-7 point guard embraced his role as a screener, short-roll passer, and connective wing. He's going to be a nutty defender who can seamlessly float between various roles on offense. Houston got a gem.
Original Grade: A
Updated Grade: A
Ausar Thompson exploded out of the gate, unlike his brother, before the Pistons' rotten situation eventually dulled his impact. It's challenging for Thompson as a non-shooter on a team that desperately lacks spacing. But, he's an insane defensive playmaker, a clever connective passer, and still one of the most creative on-ball generators from this class when he's afforded the necessary freedom. It will be interesting to see how Thompson settles into a role next to Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, but Detroit made the right pick.
Original Grade: A
Updated Grade: A-
2023 NBA Draft re-grade, 6-10 (ORL, WAS, IND, UTA, OKC)
Anthony Black was solid as a rookie, and he's going to stick around with his defense and passing chops (as we all expected). Still, it's fair to wonder if Orlando dropped the ball on a few prospects behind Black. He's a subpar shooter on a team that needs more 3s. It was always a questionable fit, and it will remain so until Orlando can address its collective shooting woes.
Original Grade: B
Updated Grade: C+
The Wizards traded up a spot to land Victor Wembanyama's French teammate. It was viewed as a controversial move at the time, but Bilal Coulibaly is already an awesome defender at just 19 years old. He needs to iron out the 3-point shot, but he has time. The slashing and play-finishing, in addition to potentially elite defense, makes him one of the best upside bets in a class full of strong upside bets.
Original Grade: B
Updated Grade: B+
Jarace Walker's place in the Pacers' hierarchy is a bit complicated after the Pascal Siakam trade. He should get more burn as a sophomore, especially if Obi Toppin moves on, but there's a real minutes crunch in the frontcourt. That shouldn't distract too much from how incredible Walker still is as a prospect, despite his limited NBA exposure to date. Bulky 6-foot-9 forwards generally don't move, shoot, or pass as well as him. If he doesn't break out in Indiana, Walker will find success somewhere else eventually.
Original Grade: A
Updated Grade: B
Taylor Hendricks is another clearly impactful rookie who was buried behind veterans on the depth chart. Utah needs to figure out John Collins' future, but Hendricks is a dude. He was an elite defender in the G League, and NBA teams typically find minutes for mobile 6-foot-10 bigs who can switch screens, protect the weak side of the rim, and bomb 3s.
Original Grade: B-
Updated Grade: B
It's hard to find rookies who did as much at a high level as Cason Wallace did for OKC. His numbers weren't special in a condensed role, but he was basically elite by role player standards. He nailed 41.9 percent of his 3s, supplied airtight defense on opposing ball-handlers, and thrived as a secondary creator and connective passer for the Thunder's dynamic offense. His high-feel, selfless approach and top-notch defense means Wallace will stick around for a while.
Original Grade: A-
Updated Grade: A+
2023 NBA Draft re-grade, 11-15 (ORL, DAL, TOR, NOP, ATL)
This pick made all the sense in the world at the time. Jett Howard is still young and deserves patience. Orlando needs shooters on the wing; Howard, in theory, is precisely the 3-point bomber the Magic lack. It hasn't panned out yet, though, and it's safe to say Orlando would go in a different direction if offered a redo.
Original Grade: B-
Updated Grade: C-
Dallas moved back a couple spots to land Dereck Lively at No. 12, a move that appears genius-level in hindsight. Cason Wallace ain't too bad either, but Lively was the ideal frontcourt fit for a Mavs team built around two elite pick-and-roll creators. Lively thrived setting screens and catching lobs all season. He also anchored Dallas' defense absurdly well for a teenager. This was a steal.
Original Grade: C+
Updated Grade: A
Aside from a few all-time jersey swaps, we didn't get much from the Raptors rookie this season. It took Gradey Dick a few months to find his footing. Once he did, there was plenty to rave about in limited minutes. He necessitates patience, but 6-foot-6 sharpshooters with Dick's defensive I.Q. and passing chops aren't common. He's going to stick in the Raptors' rotation for a while.
Original Grade: B+
Updated Grade: B
Jordan Hawkins put together a dominant, championship-winning sophomore campaign at UConn before making the NBA leap. His skill set translated well, immediately providing the Pelicans with a deadeye movement shooter who applies constant stress on the perimeter. The defensive concerns persist, but Hawkins is an elite shooter and should have a long career because of it.
Original Grade: D
Updated Grade: B-
Kobe Bufkin could get more reps if the Hawks trade Trae Young or Dejounte Murray, but he was out of sight, out of mind for the majority of his rookie campaign. The base appeal remains — Bufkin is a long, athletic two-guard with some slashing upside — but he doesn't address any of Atlanta's most pressing needs, and I remain unconvinced that he was the best value here.
Original Grade: C-
Updated Grade: D+
2023 NBA Draft re-grade, 16-20 (UTA, LAL, MIA, GSW, HOU)
Keyonte George quickly and comfortably took on starting point guard duties for the Jazz, which was probably the optimal outcome for his rookie season. A few questions remain, but he's a solid defender with real shot-making chops and rising ability to set up an offense.
Original Grade: B+
Updated Grade: B+
This was always a wonky pick. Jalen Hood-Schifino is a shifty shot-maker who needs touches and a patient hand, neither of which the Lakers can provide. He's not a great shooter nor defender, and he doesn't have a very clear path to minutes. So, yeah, not Los Angeles' best move.
Original Grade: C-
Updated Grade: D
Oops! I was not a huge proponent of Miami's decision on draft night, but Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra proved correct once again. Jaquez translated as a battle-tested college star whose feel and skill level offset athletic concerns. His funky mid-range, post-up heavy diet also translated, as the Heat tend to maximize their players' skill sets, no matter how far outside the box. Jaquez deservingly made the All-Rookie team, occupying a key offensive role for Miami during bouts of injuries.
Original Grade: D+
Updated Grade: A
Brandin Podziemski came from small-time Santa Clara, the same school that produced OKC star Jalen Williams. The Warriors capitalized on Podziemski's lack of high-level college success, unearthing a competitive defender and high-feel connector with room to grow.
Original Grade: A
Updated Grade: A
Everybody thought Cam Whitmore, a consensus top-10 prospect, falling to No. 20 would age poorly. It turns out we were all correct. Houston has a future star on the wing. Whitmore needs to round out his skill set, but it's hard to find a more talented 19-year-old scorer on the wing. He could end up in an All-Star game before long.
Original Grade: A+
Updated Grade: A+
2023 NBA Draft re-grade, 21-25 (BKN, BKN, POR, DAL, DET)
Brooklyn was clearly playing the long game here. As Nic Claxton hits a feverish free agent market, the Nets could soon be in need of frontcourt help. Clowney was sparsely used as a rookie, but the flashes were there. His frame, mobility, and defensive range are going to draw comparisons to Claxton if all goes well. It's far too early to hand down a definitive judgement on Clowney in the NBA.
Original Grade: C+
Updated Grade: C+
Dariq Whitehead struggled through injuries as a freshman at Duke, but he was a gifted shot-maker in high school and one of the youngest prospects in the draft. This was an appropriate upside swing for Brooklyn, and one that could still pay dividends. That said, the Nets received virtually nothing from two first-round picks last season. For a team fighting tooth and nail for a Play-In spot (and falling short), that's not ideal.
Original Grade: A
Updated Grade: C+
Portland took the twin brother of Kings forward Keegan Murray, undoubtedly hoping for similar 3-and-D production on the wing. It didn't go to plan last season. There's still time, but Murray shot 26.8 percent from deep as a rookie and he's already 23, so it's not the best outlook.
Original Grade: A-
Updated Grade: C-
A great fit on paper, but Olivier-Maxence Prosper spent the majority of his rookie season in the G League. That's fine, but if Dallas brings back all of Derrick Jones Jr., Josh Green, and P.J. Washington, the opportunities will be limited for O-Max. Dallas is focused on getting back to the NBA Finals, not development projects.
Original Grade: B-
Updated Grade: C-
Marcus Sasser was one of the best per-minute rookies, especially early in the season. He's buried in a deep Pistons backcourt and there's only so much value one can derive from a small bench guard, but Sasser is a definite NBA rotation piece. That's a tremendous outcome for the late first round.
Original Grade: B-
Updated Grade: B+
2023 NBA Draft re-grade, 26-30 (IND, CHA, UTA, DEN, LAC)
Ben Sheppard was consistently on the floor in the playoffs, which is a great sign for the long term. He wasn't flawless as a rookie, but high-feel, 3-and-D wings tend to stick around. Sheppard has the inside track for a rotation spot next season and he's bound to grow well next to Tyrese Haliburton.
Original Grade: B-
Updated Grade: B+
Nick Smith Jr. was another consensus top-10 prospect who slid on draft night. His opportunities were limited as a rookie, but Smith hit 43.2 percent of his 3s and flashed the impressive off-ball scoring acumen that made him such a coveted talent in this spot. Charlotte made the right upside swing, even if it will take a while for Smith to establish his footing in the NBA.
Original Grade: A+
Updated Grade: B+
Brice Sensabaugh tore up the G League, looking the part of an ultra-polished scorer on the wing. He's bound to receive more NBA minutes as a sophomore, especially if Utah sheds dead weight on the perimeter. Concerns persist on the defensive end, but Sensabaugh is the sort of offensive talent worth betting on this late in the first round.
Original Grade: B+
Updated Grade: B+
Julian Strawther was drafted as a league-ready college vet from a premier NBA talent pipeline at Gonzaga. The early returns weren't ideal, as Strawther struggled to carve out minutes despite Denver's relative lack of depth for a contender. The Nuggets surely want more from Strawther in year two.
Original Grade: B-
Updated Grade: C
We didn't see much of Kobe Brown as a rookie. The Clippers haven't been focused on youth development in a minute, and he's 24 years old, so the timeline is more accelerated than it is for many of his peers. That isn't the best cocktail for producing a successful first-round pick. It can still happen — Brown's skill set is highly intriguing in the frontcourt — but LA probably could have done better here.