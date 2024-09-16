Re-grading the Panthers-Bears Bryce Young trade after Carolina benches QB
In quite a shocking turn of events, the Carolina Panthers have announced that they are benching their second-year quarterback, Bryce Young, after just 18 career starts. Young is 2-16 in his career as a starting quarterback.
While Young has been far from the only problem in Carolina, there's no denying that he's been bad. The stats back it up and the film backs it up even more. Young has thrown 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his 18 starts.
Carolina will turn to veteran quarterback Andy Dalton for the foreseeable future.
Two years ago, Carolina put together a blockbuster deal with the Chicago Bears to trade up to the first overall pick in order to select Young. Let's look back on how that deal has panned out for both sides.
NFL Trade Grade: Regrading the blockbuster deal that landed Carolina their franchise QB
Here's the full trade details, two years later:
The Chicago Bears received WR DJ Moore, a 2023 first round pick (OT Darnell Wright), a 2023 second round pick (CB Tyrique Stevenson), 2024 first round pick (QB Caleb Williams), and a 2025 second round pick.
The Carolina Panthers received the 2023 first overall pick, which they used to draft QB Bryce Young.
Chicago Bears trade grade: A
When the Bears made this trade, there is no way they expected to land the first overall pick in the 2024 draft, but the Panthers were so bad that in year one with Bryce Young, they were the worst team in the league. That pick alone would be enough to make this deal worth it for the Bears. Chicago landed generational quarterback talent, who was touted higher than Young, Caleb Williams with that pick.
I'm sure that the Panthers would prefer to have Williams over Young, if they were given the choice between the two young signal callers. Throw in the fact that Chicago was able to land DJ Moore and a ton of draft capital as well as snagging the first rounder that resulted in Caleb Williams is incredible to fathom. It's an all-time steal of a trade for the Bears.
Carolina Panthers trade grade: F
The Panthers were absolutely ripped off in this deal.
I'm sure Carolina didn't expect the 2024 first rounder they sent to Chicago to end up being the first overall pick, but if they did, they certainly wouldn't have done the deal. When they selected their franchise quarterback, they didn't expect to go 2-14 in his first 16 starts. But their franchise guy has just been horrible.
At the time, the deal seemed fair. But Young hasn't panned out and it seems as though Carolina is giving up on him already. If he makes his way out of Carolina in the next year or so, this has a chance to go down as one of the most lopsided trades in the 21st century.