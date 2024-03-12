Re-ranking the most likely L'Jarius Sneed trade destinations after free agency flurry
- L'Jarius Sneed was always a candidate to leave the Kansas City Chiefs in his free agency.
- Although he was slapped with the franchise tag, he is a prime candidate to still be traded.
- Of the seven teams with reported interest in dealing for him, how do they all stack up?
By John Buhler
3. Minnesota Vikings have just over $38 million in available cap space
Don't waste your time trying to figure out what the Minnesota Vikings are doing under general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah because I have and I am never getting that time back. For lack of a better word, these kind of shenanigans happen when you let the multi-time winner of your fantasy football team be an actual franchise's general manager. He is tearing away at the Vikings' fabric daily.
While they let Kirk Cousins walk, only to replace him with Sam Darnold, the Vikings still need to figure out if Danielle Hunter is coming back, as well as how to best pay their best player in Justin Jefferson. He too needs a new contract, but nobody treats their wide receivers worse historically than do the Vikings. Cris Carters do not grow on trees. In the meantime, Minnesota can definitely afford Sneed.
If Minnesota were to draft a quarterback inside the top 12, then I could get behind this offseason plan for them. Whether it is Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy or even Bo Nix, I can begin to fully understand that this is a rebuild built around a promising, young quarterback. Since Sneed is still firmly in his 20s, he can wait it out a bit before the Vikings are good once again. The problem is when exactly will that be.
For the time being, if Sneed is to be traded, I think the Vikings have the finances to make this work.