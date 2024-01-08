Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Spanish Supercopa online
The Spanish Supercopa begins this week with Real Madrid taking on Atletico Madrid in Saudi Arabia. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
The Spanish Supercopa which is bizarrely held in Saudi Arabia and has done for the last few years gets underway this week with Real Madrid taking on Atletico Madrid in one of the semifinals. The winner will face Barcelona or Osasuna in the final.
Real are currently top of LaLiga and ten points ahead of Atletico who are in fourth place. Los Blancos go into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Arandina in the Copa del Rey. Joselu, Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo got the goals for Carlo Ancelotti's side.
Ancelotti has recently signed a new contract with Real which will keep him at the club until 2026. This has angered the Brazilian national team who had thought that Ancelotti would take charge of them.
Jude Bellingham was rested in the cup this week and the England midfielder will be fresh to continue his brilliant start to life with the Spanish club. Bellingham has already scored 17 goals and made five assists in just 22 games for Real.
Atletico beat Lugo 3-1 in the Copa del Rey last weekend. Memphis Depay scored a brace with Angel Correa adding the other. Depay has now scored eight goals in 22 games in all competitions for Atletico.
The Madrid derby taking place in Saudi Arabia is strange but will still be expected to be a fiesty encounter.
How to watch Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Supercopa
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 10
- Start Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- Stadium: KSU Stadium
- TV info: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN
Fans can watch this Spanish Supercopa game live on ESPN.