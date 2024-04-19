Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live stream, schedule, preview: Watch LaLiga online
Real Madrid play Barcelona in LaLiga this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Real Madrid have the opportunity to defeat Barcelona for the third time this season in El Clasico. Los Blancos have already beaten them in LaLiga and in the Supercopa this campaign. When the two sides last met in the league, Jude Bellingham scored twice in a 2-1 win at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.
Bellingham has been the star for Real Madrid this season. In total, he has managed 20 goals and 10 assists in 35 games in all competitions. This weekend he has the chance to inflict more misery on Barcelona in front of his own supporters at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Real Madrid's other victory over Barcelona came in the final of the Supercopa de Espana which is held in Saudi Arabia. Carlo Ancelotti's side won 4-1 that day with Vinicius Junior scoring a hat-trick. Vinicius' record this season nearly matches Bellingham's. In 31 games, the Brazilian has found the back of the net 18 times and provided 10 assists.
Both Real Madrid and Barcelona had mixed fortunes in the Champions League this week. Barca lost 4-1 (6-4 on aggregate) to Paris Saint-Germain. Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in this game and the Frenchman is set to join Los Blancos in the summer.
Real Madrid defeated Manchester City 4-3 on penalties after the match finished 4-4 on aggregate. Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger scored the winning penalty for Los Blancos.
Barcelona currently trail the LaLiga leaders Real Madrid by eight points in the division. Xavi's side need a win if they are to have any hope of claiming the title this season.
How to watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona in LaLiga
- Date: Sunday, Apr. 21
- Start Time: 03:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
- TV info: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
