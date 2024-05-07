Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich: Champions League TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
This tie remains in the balance after a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena in the first leg. Vinicius Junior struck twice for Real Madrid whilst Leroy Sane and Harry Kane got on the scoresheet for Bayern Munich.
Vinicius has now scored five goals with five assists in eight Champions League games this season. Kane's record is even better with eight goals and three assists in 11 matches. Sane has just two goals and two assists in 11 games in the competition this campaign.
Real Madrid won La Liga last weekend after they defeated Cadiz 3-0 and Barcelona lost to Girona. Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham and Joselu got on the scoresheet against Cadiz.
Bellingham did not have the best game against Bayern during the first leg as he was suffering from an illness. However, he now looks back to his best and will surely play an important role against the German side this week.
The Champions League is Bayern's only hope of winning silverware this season. It would be very unfortunate for them to not win a trophy in Kane's first season at the club. The England captain is yet to win a major trophy in his career and left Tottenham Hotspur in search of these. However, if his side cannot get past Real Madrid then he will have to wait until the next campaign.
Real Madrid lineup predictions
- Andriy Lunin
- Lucas Vazquez
- Nacho Fernandez
- Antonio Rudiger
- Ferland Mendy
- Federico Valverde
- Aurelien Tchouameni
- Toni Kroos
- Jude Bellingham
- Rodrygo
- Vinicius Junior
Bayern Munich lineup predictions
- Manuel Neuer
- Joshua Kimmich
- Min-Jae Kim
- Eric Dier
- Noussair Mazraoui
- Konrad Laimer
- Leon Goretzka
- Thomas Muller
- Jamal Musiala
- Leroy Sane
- Harry Kane
How to watch Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich in the Champions League
- Date: Wednesday, May. 8
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.