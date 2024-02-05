Real Madrid vs. Girona live stream, schedule, preview: Watch LaLiga live
Real Madrid play Girona in LaLiga this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
It is first against second in LaLiga this weekend as league leaders Real Madrid — who are two points clear at the top of this division — play Girona who are second. Both sides have had very impressive seasons and have lost just one LaLiga game each this campaign.
Real Madrid are only ahead as they have had fewer draws than Girona -- four compared to Girona's five. However, Los Blancos did draw their last game against their city rivals Atletico Madrid. Marco Llorente scored in added time to cancel out Brahim Diaz's opener in a 1-1 tie. Atletico are the team that inflicted Los Blancos' only defeat this season, which was a 3-1 loss for Carlo Ancelotti's side back in September.
Girona's only LaLiga loss this season came against Real Madrid. Goals from Joselu, Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham were enough to complete a 3-0 rout that day.
This Saturday's match is a crucial game and it could decide who wins LaLiga this year. However, Real Madrid will also be thinking about their Champions League fixture against RB Leipzig which takes place the following Tuesday.
Jude Bellingham has been Los Blancos' standout player this season. The Englishman has scored 14 goals in 20 LaLiga games. He has not scored in his last two league matches which could make him even more dangerous this weekend.
Whoever wins on Saturday will take a massive step in this season's title race. FC Barcelona and Atletico still have an outside chance this season, which makes it even more important for Real Madrid or Girona to make sure they take all three points.
How to watch Real Madrid vs. Girona in LaLiga
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 10
- Start Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
- TV info: ESPN
- Live stream: ESPN
Supporters can watch this LaLiga match live on ESPN.