Real Madrid vs. Manchester City live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Champions League online
Real Madrid host Manchester City in the Champions League this week. Here is everything you need to know.
Manchester City's hopes of completing back-two-back trebles is still on course. They remain in the Premier League title race, are still in the FA Cup but face Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League Quarter-Finals this week.
City defeated Crystal Palace 4-2 in the Premier League last weekend -- with Kevin De Bruyne scoring a brace. De Bruyne — who after coming back from a hamstring injury this season — has managed four goals and 14 assists in just 16 games.
Real Madrid defeated Athletic Club 2-0 last time out thanks to two goals from Rodrygo. The Brazilian has scored 15 goals and created eight assists in 42 matches this season. Los Blancos lead LaLiga by eight points and should have that competition wrapped up soon.
A lot of eyes will be on Jude Bellingham returning to play in his homeland. The Englishman is yet to play in the Premier League having come through at Championship side Birmingham City. If he is to play in England in his career, then City will likely be one of the favorites to sign him. It will be intriguing to see how he gets on against Pep Guardiola's side.
City and Real Madrid have played out some epic battles in the Champions League in recent years. Last season, Guardiola's team won 5-1 on aggregate in the semifinals. This will be something Los Blancos will be looking to avenge.
The return leg of this tie will be played on Wednesday, April 17, kicking off at 3:00 p.m ET. The winner will play either Arsenal or Bayern Munich in the Semi-Finals.
How to watch Real Madrid vs. Manchester City in the Champions League
- Date: Tuesday, Apr. 9
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.