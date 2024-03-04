Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Champions League online
Real Madrid play RB Leipzig in the Champions League this week. Here is everything you need to know.
Real Madrid's match against Valencia on Saturday was marred by Jude Bellingham being sent off for swearing after his last-minute winner was denied by the referee. Bellingham has been Real Madrid's star man this campaign and it would be a massive blow for them to have the Englishman banned. Although the team from the Spanish capital will likely appeal his sending off,
The match finished 2-2 with Vinicius Junior scoring both of Los Blancos' goals. Vinicius has now scored 14 goals with seven assists in 25 games in all competitions this season. Despite drawing, Madrid are still seven points ahead of Girona at the top of LaLiga.
They have a narrow lead of 1-0 -thanks to Brahim Diaz's goal — over RB Leipzig from the first leg. However, Carlo Ancelotti's side will still be expected to get the job done at home this week.
Leipzig are fifth in the Bundesliga and beat VfL Bochum 4-1 in their last game. They had four different goalscorers with Dani Olmo, Lios Openda, Yussef Poulsen and an own goal from Ivan Ordets completing the rout.
Madrid are the most successful side in Champions League history having won the competition 14 times. They last won it in 2022 when they defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the final. The winner that day was scored by Vinicius.
Ancelotti's side should wrap up the LaLiga title and they also have a great chance of winning the Champions League as well. Only Manchester City of the Premier League look like a side that could stop Real Madrid in the tournament this year.
How to watch Real Madrid vs. RB Leipig in the Champions League
- Date: Wednesday, Mar. 6
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.