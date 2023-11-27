Real Madrid vs. Napoli live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Champions League online
The top two sides in Group C of the Champions League face off this week as Real Madrid play Napoli. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Real Madrid have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League. However, they still have an incentive to win as a victory over Napoli would ensure that they top Group C. A win for the Italian side would ensure that they will be continuing in the competition.
Los Blancos defeated Cadiz 3-0 at the weekend, with Rodrygo scoring twice. The other goal came from Jude Bellingham who has now scored 11 goals in 12 LaLiga games. Madrid are also top of the division.
Napoli defeated Atalanta 2-1 last Saturday thanks to goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Elif Elmas. The result means they are fourth in Serie A behind Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan. They have a lot of catching up to do if they are to defend their title.
Victor Osimhen who had been suffering from a hamstring injury came on as a substitute against Atalanta. The Nigerian forward has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League side Chelsea recently.
When the two sides met earlier in the competition, the game finished 3-2 to Real Madrid. The winner came from an own-goal from Alex Meret.
Los Blancos have won the Champions League a record 14 times and will be one of the favorties to lift the trophy again this season.
How to watch Real Madrid vs. Napoli in the Champions League
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 29
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.