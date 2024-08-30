3 realistic Kawhi Leonard trades if Clippers are forced to hit reset button early
The Los Angeles Clippers had an eventful offseason adding Derrick Jones Jr, Kevin Porter Jr., Mo Bamba, and Nicholas Batum to their roster. However, these gains did include the loss of All-Star forward Paul George and Russell Westbrook who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets.
While the team still has two superstars in James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, both are getting older while the rest of the roster gets younger. If the Clippers decide to flip the script on this season’s aspirations, here are three trades the Clippers can make surrounding Kawhi Leonard.
3. A Whole New World?
Los Angeles Clippers receive: Tobias Harris, Tim Hardaway Jr., Simone Fontecchio, multiple first-round picks
Detroit Pistons receive: Kawhi Leonard, Kobe Bufkin
While a trade between these two teams might be unusual, the Detroit Pistons are looking to make a significant comeback after one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history. Despite adding Harris and Hardaway Jr. in free agency, the Pistons could aim for a done deal that ascends them to the top of the Eastern Conference. Kawhi Leonard would provide much-needed support and years of experience to a young Pistons team, while Kobe Bufkin could thrive if given meaningful minutes.
The Clippers would welcome back Tobias Harris, who spent a few years with the team early in his career. Hardaway Jr and Fontecchio would boost the teams’ perimeter shooting. This trade also provides Fontecchio a new home, with potential to see a spot in the starting lineup due to aging veterans. And, of course, a healthy package of picks to rebuild for the future.
2. It’s Heating up in Miami
Los Angeles Clippers receive: Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson, Haywood Highsmith, first-round pick
Miami Heat receive: Kawhi Leonard
If the Miami Heat were to land Kawhi Leonard, a potential big four would be formed alongside Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro. Leonard averaged 23.7 points per game on 52.5 percent field-goal shooting last season, and his defense prowess combined with Butler’s quickness to read a playbook could create defensive nightmares for opponents, with the two combining for 2.9 of them last season.
The Clippers, in return, would enhance their already dominant shooting. The team ranked 6th in the league in three-point percentage with 38.1 percent. With Rozier stepping in as the starting point guard, James Harden could transition back to the shooting guard, while Haywood Highsmith would provide meaningful minutes as a backup power forward.
1. The Ben Simmons Project
Los Angeles Clippers receive: Ben Simmons, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2026 1st-round pick, 2031 1st-round pick swap, 2028 2nd-round pick
Brooklyn Nets receive: Kawhi Leonard, Terrance Mann
The Brooklyn Nets are projected to rank at the bottom of the standings this year after the departure of Mikal Bridges. However, with key pieces in Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson, and Nic Claxton, the team could make a midseason push and contend with the acquisition of a proven winner in Kawhi Leonard. Leonard, a two-time Finals MVP, would bring his leadership and experience to a rather young and developing team, alongside Terrance Mann, a Brooklyn native.
The Clippers would receive Ben Simmons and Dorian Finney-Smith to fill in the forward positions, and a plethora of draft picks which could result positively if the Nets season doesn’t pan out. Simmons could inject himself into the starting lineup as a power forward, taking pressure off the ball while playmaking through screens. If Simmons doesn’t pan out, the Clippers could capitalize on a sign-and-trade after his contract expires, providing cap flexibility.