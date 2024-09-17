Rece Davis warns Lane Kiffin about potentially replacing Billy Napier at Florida
By John Buhler
Never change, Lane. Never change, especially when it comes to swapping SEC allegiances. For all intents and purposes, Kiffin has it made leading the Ole Miss Rebels. He is at a program that has enough resources in the NIL world with the expanded College Football Playoff to contend for national championships annually. Kiffin is in full control in Oxford, so why would he ever leave for Florida?
Well, Florida is a more prestigious football program historically. Turning around Florida would do wonders for Kiffin's growing football legacy. In theory, it may be a step up in notoriety for the man we once knew as Joey Freshwater, but he would be a fish out of water in Gainesville, just like every head coach the Gators have had not named Steve Spurrier or Urban Meyer. He would be so dumb to leave.
ESPN's Rece Davis totally agreed with me, and echoed the same sentiment about the Kiffin rumors.
“As I said earlier I’m not the biggest fan on this but I also can’t ignore the obvious. You can’t ignore the obvious and pretend they won’t go after Lane Kiffin. As I sit here right now, Lane Kiffin has a better job right now, and he is at best making a lateral move.”
Without question, Ole Miss is currently and unequivocally the better college job over Florida today.
If Florida does move off Billy Napier, the Gators will need to pursue a proven Power Four head coach.
Lane Kiffin would be a moron to leave Ole Miss to go take over at Florida
At the end of the day, money talks and s**t walks. That may be what it takes to pry Kiffin away from Oxford and on the first fan boat to Gainesville. At Florida, you can win a national championship, but it can go to hell in a hand basket for you faster than you can say Dan Mullen. As for Ole Miss, we think you can win a national title in the 12-team playoff era, but we aren't so entirely sure just yet. We think!
Do I think Napier will get a fourth year on the job after this? Not a chance! In fact, if Florida were to lose badly to Mississippi State this weekend, it would not shock me if both he and athletic director Scott Stricklin are out. Keep in mind this is Mullen's former school and Sticklin's alma mater. Mississippi State looks like the worst team in the SEC at 1-2 three games into Jeff Lebby's tenure.
In my honest opinion, Kiffin is the right type of head-coaching candidate for Florida to pursue if Gator Nation is indeed down with Napier. Between Kiffin, Eliah Drinkwitz, Gus Malzahn and I guess Jedd Fisch, one of them not coaching the Washington Huskies is going to take it. My money is on Drinkwitz. Unlike Kiffin at Ole Miss, he may have hit Missouri's ceiling already. His ego is unchecked.
Overall, Kiffin has the ability to get into the College Football Hall of Fame if he builds on what he has done at Ole Miss since 2020 and the three previous seasons at Florida Atlantic. My thought is either a rare SEC champion or a deep playoff run will eventually cement his legacy as one of the most unique characters in college football history. Let him go in alongside his late, great friend Mike Leach then.
Then again, due to Kiffin's inherently unpredictable nature, he may already be looking at new houses.