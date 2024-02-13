What’s the record for highest score in the NBA 3-point shootout?
The 3-point contest has created some of the most iconic and memorable moments of NBA All-Star Weekend. Here's a look at the best 3-point contest performances.
By Kinnu Singh
The 73rd NBA All-Star Game will be the marquee event of NBA's All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, but the festivities and events surrounding the game often produce the most memorable moments.
The modern NBA has been defined by perimeter shooting, with stars such as Steph Curry dazzling the league from distance. Naturally, one of the weekend's highlights is the 3-point contest.
The evolution of the NBA 3-point contest
Originally introduced in 1986, the 3-point contest featured the league's best deep-range marksmen shooting five basketballs from five racks positioned around the 3-point arc. Each player was restricted by a 60-second time limit and the maximum score was 30 points.
As the league transitioned to 3-point shooting, the contest underwent some innovation. In 2014, a rack consisting of only 2-point "money balls" replaced one of the five racks, bringing the maximum possible score up to 34 points. In 2020, two additional shots, worth three points each, were placed at the top of the key and the time limit was increased to 70 seconds, bringing the maximum score up to 40.
Three players with the top score in the qualifying round advance to the final round. In the case of a tie, additional rounds are played to determine a winner.
Curry holds the record for most 3-pointers made in an NBA career (3,390) and the highest three-point contest score in NBA history. Still, he falls short of New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu, who scored a record-breaking 37 points in the final round of the 2023 WNBA 3-Point Contest. She missed just two shots during the entire run.
Here are some of the best 3-point contest performances in NBA history.
Best NBA All-Star three-point contest performances
Most shots made:
Player
Shots Made
Year
Craig Hodges
21
1986
Craig Hodges
21
1991
Stephen Curry
21
2021
Mark Price
20
1994
Jason Kapono
20
2008
Kyrie Irving
20
2013
Stephen Curry
20
2015
Devin Booker
20
2018
Mike Conley
20
2021
Karl-Anthony Towns
20
2022
Highest score:
Player
Score
Possible Maximum
Year
Stephen Curry
31
40
2021
Tyrese Haliburton
31
40
2023
Karl-Anthony Towns
29
40
2022
Devin Booker
28
34
2018
Luke Kennard
28
40
2022
Stephen Curry
27
34
2015
Klay Thompson
27
34
2016
Stephen Curry
27
34
2019
Devin Booker
27
40
2020
Buddy Hield
27
34
2020
Mike Conley
27
40
2021
Joe Harris
26
34
2019
Davis Bertans
26
40
2020
Damien Lillard
26
40
2023
Craig Hodges
25
30
1986
Jason Kapono
25
30
2008