If the Red Sox make the playoffs, Alex Cora believes there’s one individual to thank
By Austin Owens
When you mix the playoff push that many teams are trying to make over the next two weeks with one of the greatest rivalries in sports, you get pure entertainment. Although it may seem a little far-fetched, the Boston Red Sox are hanging on by a thread and trying to claim the last American League Wild Card spot.
Entering Monday, the Red Sox are 4.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins for the last Wild Card position. Even with the Red Sox coming off of a series loss against their division rivals, the New York Yankees, Alex Cora remains optimistic about Boston’s playoff chances and is actually ready to thank Gerrit Cole if it happens.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insider’s podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB off-season.
Alex Cora thinks Gerrit Cole gave Red Sox added motivation
In the Red Sox-Yankees series over the weekend, we witnessed one of the most bizarre moments in recent memory. The Yankees had a 1-0 advantage in the fourth inning of Game 2. Rafael Devers stepped to the plate and intentionally walked with the bases empty. Yes, you read that correctly.
Devers has absolutely owned Cole in the past, hitting .350 with 8 home runs and 20 RBIs in just 40 at-bats. It appeared that Cole was intimidated by Devers as he waved his four fingers, awarding him first base. This decision would come back to haunt Cole and the Yankees.
Boston went on to score three times that inning and ultimately won the game by a score of 7-1. Manager Alex Cora believes that Cole’s unorthodox strategy could be a turning point in the Red Sox playoff push.
Cora acknowledged that seeing the calendar flip to October will be a challenge for the Red Sox but says if it does happen, Cole could be to thank.
“We’re probably going to thank Gerrit Cole for getting us going. Hopefully it happens (making the playoffs) and hopefully we can face him in the playoffs because he will have to pitch to him. Hopefully it happens. We still have a long way to go.” Cora said.
Honestly, with the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners ahead of the Red Sox in the Wild Card race, it feels like Cora is grasping at straws here. Perhaps the skipper is trying to find anything he can to fire up his troops for the last two weeks of the regular season.