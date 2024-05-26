Basebrawl! Red Sox and Brewers clear the benches for the dumbest reason ever
By Mark Powell
The Milwaukee Brewers want all the smoke this season. Brew Crew first base coach Quintin Berry started a benches-clearing incident against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon. It's unclear exactly what was said between Berry and Martin, but the Red Sox pitcher appeared to make a comment towards first base when he came off the mound.
Berry quickly took offense, and what followed was both something and nothing at the same time. Welcome to benches-clearing incidents in MLB.
I have no clue who started this, but the end result, again, was nothing. Every now and then we get a real benches-clearing brawl in MLB, but for the most part these days they result in players emptying from the dugout screaming at one another. The rival bullpens join in every now and then.
Berry appears to be the primary cause of this rift, as whatever he said to Martin started this madness. It's not the first time the Brewers have been at the center of controversy this season, as Abner Uribe threw punches in a brawl with the Tampa Bay Rays bench earlier this season.
Who's at fault for the Red Sox-Brewers benches-clearing drama?
While Berry's comment to Martin led to the drama between both teams, it was Martin who initially got Milwaukee's attention. Perhaps he thought his stray would go unnoticed, but that's not how this works. In the modern game, players look for any excuse to back up their teammates.
Martin was not a fan of the Brewers decision to bunt near the end of the inning. Rather than keep his thoughts to himself, he chose to open a line of dialogue with...Milwaukee's first base coach? I'm lost for words.
Had a fight actually occurred, our money is on Martin, who has several inches on Berry and is still playing major league baseball. Again, though, what was the point of any of this?