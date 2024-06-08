Red Sox can't escape the full Tyler O'Neill experience with worrisome injury exit
Early in the 2024 season, it looked like trading for Tyler O'Neill was a stroke of genius by the Boston Red Sox.
Unfortunately, the St. Louis Cardinals were willing to trade O'Neill for a reason and that reason has reared its ugly head in Boston as well. He just can't stay healthy.
O'Neill was activated from a stint on the injured list with right knee inflammation on Wednesday. He had missed nine games but returned to the lineup against the Nationals. After making it through two games, it turned out three was a bridge too far.
O'Neill left Friday's game against the White Sox in the bottom of the third. He exited from right field gingerly moving on the same knee that had him on IL in the first place.
The Red Sox replaced O'Neill in the lineup with shortstop David Hamilton. Shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela moved back into center with Jarren Duran going from center to left and Rob Refsnyder going from left to right.
Tyler O'Neill's injury issues are getting in the way of a promising start
O'Neill was having one of the best seasons of his career, slashing .252/.356/.503 with an OPS+ of 138. The injury has brought his campaign to a halt.
Boston will hope this is a minor setback and with a little more rest the outfielder will be good to go. However, a mid-inning exit never spells good news.
Manager Alex Cora will likely have an update on O'Neill's status after the conclusion of Friday's game.
Despite Duran's thrilling steal home and Bobby Dalbec's run scored on an error, the Red Sox trailed 4-2 after four innings. If Boston wants Chicago's 14-game losing streak to extend to 15, they'll need a comeback.