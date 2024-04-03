Red Sox early-season hype train comes with a huge asterisk
The Boston Red Sox are already off to a better start than last year. However, their early success should be taken with a grain of salt.
By Curt Bishop
The Boston Red Sox didn't do much of anything this past offseason. Their only major move was the signing of Lucas Giolito, and he's out for the season after undergoing a UCL brace procedure on his right elbow.
Yet six games into the season, they own a record of 4-2. They split a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners and also managed to win the first two games of their series against the Oakland Athletics.
However, their early season success should be taken with a grain of salt. While the Red Sox are performing well, they have been playing the A's, who are beyond a shadow of a doubt the worst team in all of baseball.
Red Sox early success comes with major asterisk
The early success is obviously a good sign for the Red Sox and their fans. But when a team succeeds against the A's, it comes as no surprise. Oakland went 50-112 last season and was eliminated from postseason contention before the month of September even began. That's not to say Red Sox fans shouldn't be encouraged, but it is important to note that the Red Sox aren't exactly playing a tough team right now.
Their ability to secure a series split with the Mariners, a team with a ton of starting pitching depth is certainly commendable, as the Mariners are expected to be a major postseason contender in 2024, while the Red Sox came into this season without much expectation.
When their series with the A's ends, they'll face the Los Angeles Angels, who also don't have high expectations after losing Shohei Ohtani. They'll meet the Angels again after a series with the Baltimore Orioles and won't get into a tough schedule until May. They'll have to deal with the San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers, and Baltimore Orioles that month.
April's schedule is relatively easy, save for next week's series with the Orioles and a trip to PNC Park to play the Pittsburgh Pirates, that is if the Pirates sustain their fast start to the season.
We'll see how Boston navigates the rest of the season.