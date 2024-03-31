Red Sox fans are furious with Kenley Jansen's response to being unavailable in loss
Chase Daniel is the finesse king of football, so why not give the baseball crown to Kenley Jansen?
By John Buhler
One day, we are going to live in a world where Kenley Jansen is a baseball hall of famer, and that is going to suck so much. With well over 400 saves, a few All-Star appearances and a Mickey Mouse championship, the perpetually frustrating right-handed relief pitcher is well on his way toward having a bronze plaque in the same rural New York museum as Hank Aaron, Ty Cobb and Willie Mays. Unreal...
Unless he gets traded before the deadline, Jansen is not going to win the first legitimate World Series championship of his illustrious career playing for these Boston Red Sox. Despite taking the first game of their series on the road vs. the Seattle Mariners, Boston has dropped the last two. How they lost to the M's on Saturday night has Bostonians Tea Party-throwing mad. Into that harbor Mr. Jansen shall go!
After taking a 3-1 lead in the top of the 10th inning, Jansen did not think it was a good idea to go out there for the save, on account of back tightness. Instead, the Red Sox bullpen collapsed before our very eyes like Grady Little was their manager. Boston allowed three runs to cross in the bottom of the 10th to lose 4-3 in heartbreaking fashion. This was one of the 81 games the Red Sox could have won!
"I don't think it's smart to out there and pitch today and then I would be down for two weeks. So I just took a day."
Look at his eyes and tell me Jansen doesn't want to go back to the Los Angeles Dodgers yesterday.
At least the Bruins and Celtics are good, because the Red Sox are starting to look like the Patriots.
Kenley Jansen's back concerns cost Red Sox a winnable game vs. M's
While I am not saying Jansen has Bobby Hill or even Marcus Mariota levels of quit pulsating through his veins, but this isn't what winning baseball looks like. Although I understand that baseball is a marathon and not a sprint, the first month of the season can make or break teams. For teams that do not know they are bad just yet, it is a great way to set up the table to go prove everybody else wrong.
Boston may be projected to finish last, but who saw the Arizona Diamondbacks winning the NL pennant this time a year ago? I am not saying Boston had a chance to get out to as hot of a start as the 1984 Detroit Tigers did before they coasted to their most recent World Series championship, but you can't play the Danny Murtaugh "I'm too old for this s**t" crap in March, only to want to be traded.
At some point, we will have enough of a sample size to know how the story will unfold for the 2024 Red Sox. They could be a flaming bag of crap like many pundits expect, or they could be that unforgettable team Lou Brown managed in Cleveland in the mid-to-late 1980s. He not only got his big opportunity in the big leagues, but he got a sweet set of tires on his automobile before the pollen fell!
"OK, we lost a game yesterday. If we lose today, it's called "three in a row". And if we lose again tomorrow, it's called a "losing streak"... It has happened before! - Lou Brown if he was in Boston.