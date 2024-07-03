Red Sox fans can see two top prospects play in 2024 MLB Futures Game
By Dhendrix1
We're gearing up for the midway point of the 2024 MLB season. All-Star Saturday takes place on July 13 with the Futures Game and Celebrity Softball Game. On Tuesday, MLB unveiled the 2024 All-Star Futures Game Rosters for this year.
On the American League team, there are two prospects that Boston Red Sox fans will be able to watch if they haven't already. Both Marcelo Mayer and Kyle Teel from the Red Sox organization have been named to the Futures team.
Marcelo Mayer and Kyle Teel will represent the Red Sox in the Future's Game
Mayer has been playing fantastic ball at shortstop for the Portland Sea Dogs in Double-A. In 68 games at the Double-A level, Mayer has 82 hits, 7 homeruns, 36 RBI, 13 stolen bases, and is hitting .307 at the plate. Mayer remains the top prospect in the Red Sox farm system, according to MLB.com's rankings. In addition to his improved hitting approach, he has also taken tremendous strides in his defensive range at shortstop.
According to the Boston Globe, Mayer joins Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts as the only Red Sox position prospects to be named to multiple Futures Games. He is projected by many to make his Major League debut early next season, if not later this year.
At 22 years old, Teel is beginning to showcase his potential to why he was a first-round selection in last year's draft. Getting the nod into the Futures Game will be a huge opportunity to showcase his plus power at the plate. In 60 games in Double-A Portland, Teel has recorded 71 hits, 8 homeruns, 48 RBI, 31 walks, and is hitting .301. He has been a selective hitter for the Sea Dogs this year, and it has transcended him into being one of the top power hitting catcher prospects.
In addition to Teel and Mayer being named to the Futures Game rosters, other prospects will be able to showcase their abilities during All-Star week.
Outfielder Roman Anthony will play in the first ever MLB Futures Skills Showcase. It's a hitting showcase that will feature three hitting categories: "Hit It Here," "Call Your Shot," and "Swing For The Fences." Anthony is working on limiting his strikeouts at the plate, but still possessed hitting ability that could project at the next level.
It will be exciting to see all of these prospects show why they are the top prospects in the Red Sox organization. Red Sox fans will have three young prospects to watch come All-Star week in both the Futures Game, and Futures Skills Showcase.