Red Sox fans can only laugh at Chaim Bloom’s likely forced rebuild in St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals experienced quite the collapse this season. They watched as their entire season fell apart just months after being buyers at the trade deadline.
They're set to lose first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in free agency as well as looking to trade or cut most of their pitching rotation, Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn and Miles Mikolas. This complete collapse has led many to speculate that they could look for a new manager and general manager this offseason, moving on from Oli Marmol and John Mozeliak.
But the Cardinals released their official plan and it couldn't make any less sense.
They're sticking with Marmol as their manager and they're letting Mozeliak continue as the GM this season. Chaim Bloom will take over when Mozeliak's contract runs out after the 2025 season.
Chaim Bloom set to take over declining Cardinals team at the end of next season
This idea just doesn't make any sense whatsoever. The Cardinals are opting to let the man who has run their organization into an inevitable rebuild control the reigns for another calendar year just because he has another year in his contract.
Rather than turning the team over to Bloom today, who is a much better fit to be in the position, the Cardinals are practically waving the white flag on 2025 already. Everybody in St. Louis knows that Bloom is better for that job. That's exactly why he is set to take over next year.
Bloom has a solid track record with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he completely changed the outlook of that franchise, and most recently, the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox fans, specifically, will be laughing in the face of Bloom because of the rebuild that he's being tasked with.
The Cardinals have an old pitching staff and an old core of talent in the lineup. They're already looking to trade Sonny Gray away, which likely wouldn't net them very much in return. They're not bad enough to ever land top draft picks, so the top end of their farm system isn't as good as other organizations. JJ Weatherholt and Tink Hence are great prospects, but their system as a whole needs to be reinvented.
Bloom has done great things in the AL East in the past, but he may be facing one of his tougher jobs with the Cardinals at the end of the 2025 season.