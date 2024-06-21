Sure sounds like Red Sox fans will get middle finger from John Henry at trade deadline
By Curt Bishop
The Boston Red Sox are a team that has outperformed their expectations.
Though widely expected to finish at the bottom of the AL East before the season, Boston sits in third place in the division with a record of 40-35. They are also just one game back of the Minnesota Twins for the third wild-card-spot.
The Red Sox's improved play has ignited some hope within the fanbase, and with the trade deadline approaching, fans are hoping that the front office and ownership will finally make some impactful moves to solidify the team as a true contender.
However, Jon Heyman reports that despite their improved play, the Red Sox are thinking "long term" rather than focusing on building a true contender at the deadline.
Red Sox thinking "long term" as trade deadline approaches
The trade deadline is just over a month away, and this is when we will see teams decide whether to go for it and put the finishing touches on their roster or focus on the future.
Unfortunately for Red Sox fans, it appears that owner John Henry and the front office are thinking long-term, which seems to indicate that the Red Sox won't be making any earth-shattering moves at the deadline.
This is certainly going to be frustrating for Red Sox fans, who only want to see their team make a conscious effort to improve and contend for a playoff spot. While they're in contention, the direction they'll take at the deadline isn't exactly clear.
Boston could still be buyers, but not make any major moves. They could also hold pat, sell, or even make moves in both directions. But it doesn't appear that they'll be going big this year.
The team is 8-2 in their last 10 games and riding a five-game winning streak heading into play on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, which will make matters even more frustrating for fans who want to see the Red Sox back in the postseason for the first time since 2021.
Following their surprise run to the ALCS in 2021, the Red Sox have finished in last place in the AL East in back-to-back seasons, posting a record of 78-84 both times. This year appears to be a little bit better for the Red Sox following their consecutive last-place finishes, but they're tempting fate by seemingly wanting to avoid making big splashes at the deadline.