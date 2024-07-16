Red Sox first-round draft pick has an actual cannon attached at the shoulder
By Jacob Mountz
The MLB Draft is a time of discovery, when we get a glimpse at what will shape a team going forward. Apparently, what we will see from the Red Sox in the future is the elimination of sac-flies and scoring from second. With that said, let’s meet Braden Montgomery, the first-round draft pick selected by the Boston Red Sox and No. 12 selection overall.
One of the top prospects in this year’s draft, Montgomery is a product of Texas A&M. Scouts rate his power as a 60/80 which is above average. He is known to have power to all fields as a switch hitter, but tends to do better from the left side of the plate. He hit 35 home runs in two seasons as a Stanford Cardinal before transferring to A&M, where he hit 27 as a junior earlier this year. Unfortunately, his 27-homer season came to an abrupt end due to a broken right ankle before Texas A&M played in the College World Series Final. However, power isn’t the highest-rated tool in Montgomery’s expansive repertoire.
Montgomery’s arm strength is rated as a 70/80. His absolute cannon of an arm was on full display in college.
Red Sox first-round pick has an absolute cannon
Not surprisingly, Montgomery has experience as a pitcher. His fastball topped out at around 96 MPH while his slider and changeup sat in the low to mid 80’s. However, his lack of command ended his pitching career before it began. Nonetheless, his pitching ability has undoubtedly aided him in the outfield. He is 21 now, but as he ages, we’ll likely see Montgomery’s arm strength increase allowing to fire missiles from the outfield at speeds greater than 96 MPH.
Because of his average speed and fielding ratings (both 50/80), Montgomery may be limited to the corner outfield positions. But per the Red Sox director of amateur scouting, Devin Pearson, they’ll try him at all outfield positions.
According to Montgomery, the Red Sox have nothing to worry with signing him. He had this to say:
“They’re getting a winner that impacts everyone around them. I like to be loud, with high energy and good vibes. I like to have fun. No one wants to be somewhere when people are dragging around and not enjoying themselves. I’m a winner and I’m going to create a winning culture wherever I’m at.”
While he can’t wait to bring a winning culture to the Red Sox, Montgomery’s career will be on hold for now until he gets the all clear signal from the medical staff after his broken ankle has fully healed.