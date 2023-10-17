Red Sox getting turned down for GM interviews comes at worst possible time
Free agency begins a matter of days after the World Series, and the Boston Red Sox still can't find a new head of their front office.
By Scott Rogust
The Boston Red Sox didn't wait until the end of the 2023 season to fire chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. What is known with the team finishing in last place in the AL East at the end of their regular season, manager Alex Cora is staying put. But, the Red Sox had a head start to find their next general manager and head of baseball operations.
Thus far, the Red Sox's search has been unsuccessful, which is surprising considering the team's history of winning. There have been multiple executives to turn down interview requests from the Red Sox.
According to The Athletic's Chad Jennings (subscription required), Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes, Philadelphia Phillies general manager Sam Fuld, and Minnesota Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey all declined Boston's interview requests. WEEI's Rob Bradford reported (h/t The Athletic) that Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels also turned down a request but cited that it was due to family reasons.
This isn't good news for the Red Sox, especially considering that players become free agents immediately after the end of the World Series. Especially if the Red Sox want to sign two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani this offseason.
Red Sox having no luck in head of baseball operations search
The Red Sox have been linked to Ohtani this year, most recently in a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post. An executive told Heyman that they believe the Red Sox are a "real threat" to sign Ohtani. There is also the obvious link that Ohtani signed an endorsement deal with New Balance, which is based out of Boston.
The clock is ticking for Boston, as players can sign a new contract five days after the conclusion of the World Series. Considering the World Series can end as soon as Oct. 31 and as late as Nov. 4, the clock is ticking. What could work in Boston's favor is that Ohtani could be negotiating with a bunch of teams, so that could buy some time. After all, Ohtani could get the richest contract in MLB history this winter.
Heyman reported on Monday night that Twins general Thad Levine has emerged as a "serious candidate for the top Red Sox job."
It's unknown if the Red Sox would consider former Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng to lead the front office. Ng helped build the team that helped Miami clinch their first postseason berth in a full season since 2003. However, Ng opted out of her contract, as the team reportedly planned on hiring a head of baseball operations above her. While Ng does have a link with Red Sox general manager Alex Cora, it's not known if the Red Sox would request an interview or if Ng would be interested in the role.
Jennings also notes that former Houston Astros general manager James Click is "still in the mix" for the Red Sox.
Could the Red Sox find a new head of the front office before the end of the World Series? It's possible, but Boston's path has been difficult thus far.