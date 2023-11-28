3 players on Red Sox holiday wish list ahead of MLB Winter Meetings
The Boston Red Sox are in transition after firing Chaim Bloom. After back-to-back last place finishes, Boston looks prepared to make a big splash this winter, and these names could be fits for them.
By Curt Bishop
2. Lucas Giolito is on the Red Sox wish list
Because of yet another difficult season, Giolito may not be at the top of every team's wish list. However, Boston could benefit from having him around.
Giolito is a proven veteran pitcher who also is well-known for his strikeout prowess. He fanned 204 batters during the regular season, which is an even higher total than that of Aaron Nola. He also averaged 10 punchouts per nine innings.
While not necessarily an ace, Giolito is somebody that can be considered a No. 2 starter if he can bounce back from a couple of down seasons.
He bounced between three teams this season, beginning the season with the Chicago White Sox before being traded to the Los Angeles Angels. He was later put on waivers and claimed by the Cleveland Guardians.
Still, even after a whirlwind season, Giolito is a reliable and steady starter who can eat innings and slot into the rotation next to Bello. One concern is the amount of home runs Giolito surrendered during the 2023 season.
He allowed 41 home runs, which is three behind his former White Sox teammate Lance Lynn, who allowed the most home runs of any pitcher in all of baseball.