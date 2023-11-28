3 players on Red Sox holiday wish list ahead of MLB Winter Meetings
The Boston Red Sox are in transition after firing Chaim Bloom. After back-to-back last place finishes, Boston looks prepared to make a big splash this winter, and these names could be fits for them.
By Curt Bishop
1. Dylan Cease is the ultimate get for the Red Sox
As the offseason progresses, it appears more and more likely that the Chicago White Sox will trade Dylan Cease. Several teams are in the mix for the right-hander.
The Red Sox have not been listed as one of them, but they could certainly benefit from making a deal with the White Sox to acquire him. Boston desperately needs frontline starting pitching. Chris Sale is far from the ace-caliber pitcher he used to be.
Cease on the other hand, would give them their ace in the hole. He endured a difficult season in 2023, posting an ERA of 4.58 in his 33 starts with a record of 7-9. However, he still managed to log 177 innings and strike out 214 batters during the regular season. He even finished second in the Cy Young voting last season behind Justin Verlander.
At 27, Cease is still relatively young and clearly has a bright future ahead of him. The Red Sox have not reached the postseason since 2021, and much of it has to do with their lack of starting pitching.
Acquiring Cease would change the entire outlook of the team as they try to recover from two consecutive last-place finishes.