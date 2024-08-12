Red Sox OF Jarren Duran issues apology for yelling homophobic slur at heckling fan
By Mark Powell
Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is one of the bright young players on Boston's roster. Duran made his first All-Star Game in 2024 and was named the game's MVP. He's slashing .291/.350/.503 on the season with 36 doubles and 13 triples, a league-high.
That's what makes Duran's comments during the Red Sox most recent game against Houston Astros so disappointing. While this 27-year-old is at the peak of his powers, he also used an all-too-familiar slur to the gay community to punch down, not just at a fan but an entire section of the fanbase.
Jarren Duran uses homophobic slur, apologizes to Red Sox and fans
Whether Duran's insult was hurled at a Red Sox or Astros fan, I am not sure. Said fan was reportedly yelling “tennis racket, tennis racket, you need a tennis racket,” which isn't exactly the most creative jargon I've heard from a heckler. Duran evidently found it so infuriating that he sought to fight back with one of the worst words in the English dictionary. Duran's comment was picked up on the NESN broadcast, and the Red Sox have done backflips to apologize for him ever since.
"During tonight's game I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan," Duran said in a statement. "I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility. I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person."
Will MLB or the Boston Red Sox punsih Jarren Duran?
It's unclear as of now whether Duran will be suspended for his actions, though this isn't the first time the league has faced such an issue. Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar was suspended two games for using an anti-gay slur in the outfield back in 2017. Yunel Escobar was suspended three games back in 2012 for wearing eye black that included slurs on it.
If the league chooses to use Pillar's punishment as precedent, two games sounds reasonable, and should hopefully serve as a lesson for Duran. Far too often this situations end with a flashy statement and said player/public figure going about their business.
Duran should not be canceled -- he'll play again for the Red Sox and is one of the best young outfielders in the league. But simply letting these moments go unpunished is a bad look for a league trying to appeal to a wider fanbase.