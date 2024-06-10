Red Sox look determined to reach every iteration of .500 possible
By Curt Bishop
The Boston Red Sox have been perfectly mediocre this season.
On Sunday, the defeated the lowly Chicago White Sox by a final score of 6-4 to avoid a series loss. And with the win, they improved to 33-33 on the season.
While it was an important win, the Red Sox have been unable to break away from .500 and inconsistent this season. In fact, since dropping to 26-26 on May 25 with a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, they have hit .500 eight times.
On Twitter, Cespedes Family BBQ pointed out just how inconsistent the Red Sox have been this season.
Boston Red Sox continue to hang near .500
The Red Sox have essentially hung around the .500 mark for most of the season, unable to find consistency. If there is one thing they have been consistent about, it's the fact that they always seem to end up at the .500 mark and are unable to break too far away from it.
Boston has been the definition of a mediocre team this season. They haven't gotten too hot or too cold. And strangely, they remain right in the thick of the postseason chase. They're only 1.5 games back of the third and final American League Wild Card spot, a spot currently held by the Minnesota Twins.
The Red Sox have been a middle-of-the-pack team that has been unable to find consistency in one way or another. They continue to bounce back between .500 and either slightly above or slightly below. It's been this way since the end of May.
Because of this, it's unclear as to what they will do at the trade deadline. They could be buyers and try to get and stay over the .500 mark, adding to a team that has been largely carried by its pitching. They could also decide to sell and punt on the 2024 season. They even have the option to buy and sell.
But if they can't start winning consistently, they might just end up being that team that hangs in the middle for the entire season and doesn't find the key to success, but also doesn't sell off the right pieces in preparation for 2025. That, arguably, is the worst place to be.
It will be interesting to see how the Red Sox manage the rest of the season and if they can ultimately find consistency. If not, then we could see some changes being made as a result.