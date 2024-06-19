Red Sox get brutal news on fast-rising prospect, possible trade chip
By Lior Lampert
Boston Red Sox pitching prospect Luis Perales got pulled from his Double-A start for the Portland Sea Dogs on June 9 with right elbow inflammation. Since then, the injury has taken a devastating turn for the worse.
On Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported that Perales will undergo Tommy John surgery.
There is never a good time to receive news like this. But it is increasingly heartbreaking because Perales was ascending, establishing himself as one of the top hurlers in Boston's farm system. Moreover, this dampens his value as a potential asset for the Red Sox leading up to this year's trade deadline.
Red Sox fast-rising prospect and possible trade chip Luis Perales needs Tommy John surgery
In nine minor league starts this year, Perales had an impressive 2.94 ERA with a dazzling 56-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His efforts enabled him to climb up the ranks as the No. 4 player on SoxProspects.com. Moreover, he skyrocketed to No. 57 on Baseball America's top 100 list ($). Alas, he will now presumably be out until late in the 2025 campaign -- at best.
The Red Sox are 39-35 and in third place in a competitive American League East division. However, they are two games back of the Kansas City Royals for the third and final Wild Card spot. Recent intel has led us to believe Boston intends to be a buyer ahead of the deadline on July 30. Unfortunately, they lost one of their top bargaining chips.
Perales has not yet made his MLB debut since signing with the Red Sox as an international free agent in 2019. But he was turning heads with his performance in the minors before suffering the season-ending elbow injury. Unfortunately, any momentum he captured is seemingly gone until he returns to the mound. Nevertheless, the right-hander doesn't turn 22 until next April, so time is on his side to return to form.
Regardless, this is a brutal blow for Perales, Boston and any potential suitors.